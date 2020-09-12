PRICE — The Carlisle Indians used field goals in each of the first two quarters to build a 6-0 halftime lead, and then tacked on TD in the final stanza for a 12-0 win over the Alto Yellowjackets on Friday at Arrowhead Stadium.
Carlos DeLeon rushed for 54 yards and passed for 43 yards for the Indians. Jamion Turner added 78 yards on the ground, and Matthew Rigdon carried nine times for 71 yards and a touchdown.
Carlisle moves to 2-1 with the win, and Alto drops to 0-3.
Alto quarterback Will Dixon hit on 6 of 11 passing attempts for 83 yards.
Yellowjacket sophomore Jackson Duplichain rushed for 67 yards on 18 carries, while junior Jerdarius Bolton (14-51) and senior Jay Pope (7-48). Junior Logan Rogers led Alto with two catches for 47 yards.
Cody Watson and Khalil Reagan led Alto in tackles with six each, while Jackson Howell and Clayton Grisham added five tackles apiece. Landry Smith had 1.5 sacks while Bolton had one.
Carlisle is scheduled to play host to Timpson on Friday, while Alto is schedule to visit Winona the same night.