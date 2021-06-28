LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Kyle Busch had a Joe Gibbs Racing team member slide in his Toyota through the window and he tried to figure out how to mend a fried stick shifter welded in fourth gear.
It’s rare a NASCAR driver has a passenger in the car, so Busch made small talk on the pit stop with car chief Nate Bellows.
“Wait,” Busch said, “you don’t want to go with me?”
The Toyota never really did get fixed. There were 115 miles to the Pocono finish, Busch had a fried clutch, only one gear and had to rush his car chief out of the car. But he had a full tank of gas, so he hit it.
Busch came through in the clutch — even when he raced without one — and busted Hendrick Motorsports’ winning streak and denied the organization a shot at NASCAR history when he raced to his second victory of the season Sunday.
“Put as much gas in it as we can, pack that thing full, we’re going to run it out the rest of the day,” Busch said.
Busch stretched his fuel in his broken Toyota and outlasted late leaders William Byron and JGR teammate Denny Hamlin as they saw their shot at the checkered flag disappear over the final few laps when they ran out of gas.
“Sometimes these races aren’t always won by the fastest car,” Busch said.
Sometimes they’re won by a car that could use a push to victory lane.
“We’re going down the front straightaway and I’m like, damn, ‘I wish I could clutch it,’” Busch said. “I didn’t have one. I probably could have done a better job saving fuel but I was just lifting off the gas instead of being able to clutch it.”
Busch was on the brink of snapping Hendrick’s winning streak with a runner-up finish to Alex Bowman in Saturday’s Pocono twinbill opener. He couldn’t get the help he needed Saturday with the right push. But he got the critical pit road assist Sunday and then drove the final 46 laps on the 2 1/2-mile oval knowing another stop in the pits would end his race.
“It took some brute force to hold that thing back, to hold it in,” Busch said.
Busch raced without a care early and sang a few bars of “Fly Like An Eagle” over the radio. His 59th career Cup victory will go down as one of Busch’s greatest hits. NASCAR’s career wins leader in all series has 100 in Xfinity and 61 in Trucks.
Sorry Steve Miller, Busch said his karaoke song of choice is “The Real Slim Shady,” a fitting choice for the M&M’s driver.
Kyle Larson, whose blown tire on the last lap cost him a win Saturday, was second for Hendrick Motorsports. Hendrick had won six straight Cup races, capped by Bowman’s third win over his last 10 races.
Xfinity Series
LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Austin Cindric won his fourth Xfinity Series race of the season, holding off a hard-charging Ty Gibbs on a Sunday full of big hits at Pocono Raceway.
Cindric, the reigning champion in NASCAR’s second-tier series, won the season opener at Daytona and added victories at Phoenix and Dover to grab the points lead. The 22-year-old Cindric has this final season before a scheduled move next year to Cup to drive for Wood Brothers Racing.
With Brad Keselowski seemingly headed to Roush Fenway Racing, Cindric, though, could instead move directly into the No. 2 Ford at Team Penske.
He will make his sixth Cup start of the season next week at Road America in Wisconsin.
Gibbs was second, followed by Justin Allgaier, Noah Gragson and AJ Allmendinger.
Cindric won his 12th career Xfinity race, his 3-second lead down the stretch clipped to a half-second by Gibbs over the final two laps.
Formula One
SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen has won half of the races this Formula One season.
And if that wasn’t worrying enough for his rivals, his car keeps getting faster and faster.
The championship leader dominated the Styrian Grand Prix on Sunday to win back-to-back races for the first time in his career.
Leading from start to finish, it was “super nice to drive,” the Dutchman said. “I could keep my pace consistent to the end. The balance of the car was the best so far this season.”
Verstappen has won three of the last four races, and only a tire issue when leading in Azerbaijan prevented him from making it four.
With a clean start from pole in Sunday’s race, the Red Bull driver denied Lewis Hamilton an early attack and he remained ahead for the entire race, beating his Mercedes rival by more than 35 seconds.
Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas finished third ahead of Sergio Perez as Red Bull and Mercedes occupied the top four places for the second consecutive time.
“The car was on fire,” Verstappen said over the team radio after crossing the finish line.
Verstappen won a few tenths from Hamilton in most of the laps and was already more than three seconds ahead of Hamilton after 10 laps.
“Straight away I felt good balance in the car,” he said. “It was good to manage the tires basically from the start. We just kept on going, trying to hit our lap times and that worked really well today.”
It was Verstappen’s 14th career win and fourth of the season, increasing his lead over the seven-time world champion in the drivers’ standings to 18 points after eight races. A race win is worth 25 points.
With Red Bull gaining more momentum over Mercedes in every race, Hamilton is gradually losing sight of his record eighth title this season.
That, however, was not on the Briton’s mind after eight of 23 races.
“I try not to concern myself with that. Naturally, they are faster so there is not a lot I can do in that respect,” Hamilton said.
Losing 0.25 seconds on Verstappen on the straights left Hamilton with few options. He pushed and reduced the deficit on some laps, but then had to be more cautious on others to protect his tires from overheating.
Left with no chance to overtake Verstappen, Hamilton pitted again in the penultimate lap and successfully beat the fastest lap time held by Perez at that time, earning him a bonus point though the deficit to Verstappen grew to over half a minute.
“It was a bit of a lonely race, really. I was trying to keep up with those guys but the speed they have... They obviously made some big improvements over the last couple of races,” Hamilton said. “It was impossible to keep up. I don’t know where we are losing all this time.”
Bottas had the second fastest time in qualifying but started the race from fifth following a three-place grid penalty for spinning in the pitlane during Friday’s practice.
“From where I started this was the maximum today. Bit of damage limitation,” said the Finn after holding off a late challenge from Perez for third place.
Red Bull squandered a potential 1-3 finish with a slow pit stop for Perez, which lasted for nearly five seconds due to an issue with the left-rear tire.
Racing on its home track in the Austrian Alps, Red Bull stretched its winning streak to four races, as Hamilton’s wait for his 99th career victory reached the seven-week mark.
The last time Hamilton went without a win in four straight races came more than three years ago, spanning the last three races of 2017 and the first three of the following season.
The top four went more than a full lap ahead of the rest of the field, led by McLaren’s Lando Norris in front of both Ferraris.
In a tumultuous start to the race for the midpack runners, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Alpha Tauri’s Pierre Gasly touched in heavy traffic, which forced Leclerc to pit right away to repair damage to his front wing, while Gasly went out of the race with damage to his rear-right tire.
Leclerc managed to work his way back to seventh place, just behind teammate Carlos Sainz.
Gasly’s teammate Yuki Tsunoda still scored a point for Alpha Tauri in 10th, finishing behind Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll and Alpine’s Fernando Alonso in eighth and ninth, respectively.
Williams driver George Russell, who is a candidate for Mercedes from 2022 if Bottas were to leave the team, had to retire after two-thirds of the race with a power-unit issue.
The Austrian GP on the same track is scheduled for next Sunday.