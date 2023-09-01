Texas State at Baylor
When: 6 p.m. Saturday (TV: ESPN+)
Where: McLane Stadium, Waco
Line: Baylor by 27 ½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Series record: Baylor leads 9-0.
WHAT’S AT STAKE?: Baylor gets a fresh start after losing its final four games last season, including a bitterly cold Armed Forces Bowl, to finish 6-7 a year after going 12-2 with wins in the Big 12 championship game and the Sugar Bowl. This is coach Dave Aranda’s fourth season. Texas State, after eight consecutive losing seasons with three different head coaches, plays its first game for 34-year-old GJ Kinne, the second-youngest FBS head coach. Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham is 33. Kinne is the former Canton and Gilmer star who later was a standout at Tulsa.
KEY MATCHUP: Texas State’s new wide-open spread offense against the Baylor defense. Kinne came from Incarnate Word, bringing offensive coordinator Mack Leftwich with him after the FCS Cardinals averaged 581 total yards and 51.2 points a game while going 12-2. There are a lot of unknowns with Texas State having 53 newcomers.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Texas State: WR Ashtyn Hawkins was the team’s leading receiver last year with 56 catches for 587 yards and seven TDs in nine games before a season-ending upper-body injury. He set a single-game school record with 13 receptions (for 114 games) against Baylor. Baylor: RBs Richard Reese and Dominic Richardson. Reese ran for 14 touchdowns and set a Baylor freshman record with 972 yards last season, while Oklahoma State transfer Richardson had 1,139 yards and 15 TDs rushing in 30 games for the Cowboys the past three years. Aranda hasn’t named a starter, instead labeling the duo as being like a two-headed monster.
FACTS & FIGURES: Texas State’s roster includes 19 transfers from Power Five schools. That includes 11 from the Big 12, among them former Baylor DE Victor Obi. ... Baylor added 13 players from the transfer portal. ... Kinne’s father, Gary Joe, was a standout middle linebacker for Baylor, with 323 career tackles from 1985-89 while playing for coach Grant Teaff. His younger brother, Landry, is currently a QB-turned-WR on the Bears’ roster. Landry played one season at TJC. ... The Bears have gone 10-3 at home the last two seasons, including a 42-7 win over Texas State last season.
Rice at No. 11 Texas
When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday (TV: FOX)
Where: Earl Campbell/Ricky Williams Field at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin
Line: Texas by 35 ½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Series record: Texas 74-21-1.
WHAT’S AT STAKE?: Any stumble would renew doubts that Texas, whose most recent of three national championships came in 2005, is ready to be “back.” For Rice, simply keeping it close would earn respect. The Owls made it to a bowl game last season despite a 5-7 regular season.
KEY MATCHUP: WR Luke McCaffrey vs Texas S Jalen Catalon. McCaffrey is both the brother of NFL All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey and a former QB who has excelled at wide receiver. McCaffrey had 58 catches and six touchdowns last season. Catalon was a standout at Arkansas as a freshman in 2020 before losing most of the next two seasons with injuries. He is expected to anchor the back end of the Longhorns defense.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Rice: Quarterback J.T. Daniels is well traveled. One of the top recruits in the country out of high school, Daniels is now at his fourth program in a career filled with injuries and unmet expectations. He faced Texas in 2018 as a freshman with USC, and last season with West Virginia, losing both times. In between, he spent the 2020-2021 seasons at Georgia. Texas: Quarterback Quinn Ewers settled the starter question in the spring over Maalik Murphy and Arch Manning. Now he’s got to deliver after an inconsistent freshman season. He’s got loads of offensive weapons around him. He’s also lost 20 pounds and is down to 195.
FACTS & FIGURES: Exactly how lopsided is this series? Since 1966, Texas was won 43 of 44 meetings, including 58-0 in 2021 ... Texas returns 10 starters on offense ... Texas will honor its 1963 national championship team, which beat Rice 10-6 that season ... Ewers started 10 games last season and passed for 2,177 yards and 15 touchdowns.
New Mexico at No. 23 Texas A&M
When: 6 p.m. Saturday (TV: ESPN)
Where: Kyle Field, College Station
Line: Texas A&M by 38 ½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Series record: Texas A&M leads 5-0.
WHAT’S AT STAKE?: The Aggies are looking to bounce back after a terrible 2022 season, where they finished with their worst record since going 4-8 in 2008, against a New Mexico team that dropped their final nine games last year. Coach Jimbo Fisher, who is entering his sixth season at Texas A&M, hired Bobby Petrino as his offensive coordinator to try to beef up an offense which ranked 101st in scoring with just 22.8 points a game last season and one that came in 93rd in total offense (360.9 yards per game). The Lobos will try and improve in the fourth season under coach Danny Gonzales after winning just seven games combined in his first three seasons.
KEY MATCHUP: Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith vs. the New Mexico secondary. Smith returns for a fifth season after breaking his right leg in the fourth game last season. He has 1,612 yards receiving with 17 touchdowns and 384 yards rushing in his career. Saturday he’ll lead Texas A&M’s passing game against a secondary that ranked 28th in the nation last season by allowing 202.8 yards passing a game.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: New Mexico: QB Dylan Hopkins. He joins the Lobos for a final season as a graduate transfer after four years at UAB. He’s appeared in 33 career games, piling up 4,750 yards passing with 31 touchdowns. Hopkins threw for 1,913 yards with 10 touchdowns and four interceptions in 11 games last season as the Blazers went 7-6. Texas A&M: QB Conner Weigman. The sophomore was named starter for the opener Monday after vying with Max Johnson for the job throughout camp. Weigman threw for 896 yards and eight touchdowns without an interception in five games as a freshman after Johnson went down with a season-ending injury.
FACTS & FIGURES: This will be the fifth meeting in the series in College Station. … These teams first met in 1926 when A&M won 63-0 and the last meeting was a 34-0 win by the Aggies in 2021. … Fisher is 12-1 in his career in season openers with a 9-0 mark when starting the season at home. … Texas A&M forced 15 fumbles last season to lead the SEC and rank sixth in the nation.
Texas Tech at Wyoming
When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday (TV: CBS)
Where: War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, Wyoming
Line: Texas Tech by 14, according to FanDuel Sportsbook
Series record: Wyoming 3-2
WHAT’S AT STAKE?: Even when Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes II was running the show for Texas Tech, the Red Raiders didn’t have this kind of lofty expectations entering the season. They’re knocking on the door of being ranked in the AP poll and were picked to finish fourth in the Big 12 standings. That’s the Red Raiders’ highest preseason prediction since the conference went to a division-less format in 2011. After a trip to Laramie, located at 7,220 feet above sea level, Texas Tech plays No. 15 Oregon. The Cowboys are predicted to finish sixth in the Mountain West.
KEY MATCHUP: The Cowboys’ defense is led by linebacker Easton Gibbs, the conference’s preseason defensive player of the year. Gibbs and the Cowboys will try to contain veteran Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough, who’s 8-1 in games he’s started over the last two seasons. Shough earned MVP honors at the Texas Bowl by throwing for 242 yards and a score. He also rushed for 111 yards and scored twice on the ground in a win over Mississippi.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Texas Tech: RB Tahj Brooks, who takes over sole duties in the backfield with the departure of SaRodorick Thompson. Brooks has rushed for 1,514 yards and 18 TDs over the last three seasons. Wyoming: Nose tackle Cole Godbout has 21 1/2 tackles for loss in his career and needs one more to move into the top 10 in school history. The team record is 39 by Eddie Yarbrough (2012-15).
FACTS & FIGURES: The Red Raiders are making just their second trip to Laramie. The Cowboys beat Texas Tech 22-17 in 1991. ... Texas Tech has a 48-11-2 mark against current teams in the Mountain West. Of those matchups, 45 have come against New Mexico in a series the Red Raiders lead 37-6-2. ... The Red Raiders closed out last season with a four-game winning streak. The last time they ended a season with four straight wins was 1995 — their final season in the Southwest Conference. ... The Cowboys are coming off a season in which they earned a bowl bid for the fifth time in seven seasons. They lost in the Arizona Bowl to Ohio, 30-27 in overtime. ... Wyoming is 7-2 in home openers under coach Craig Bohl.
---
UTSA at Houston
When: 6:05 p.m. Saturday (TV: FS1)
Where: TDECU Stadium, Houston
Line: Houston by 1 ½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Series record: Houston leads 2-1.
WHAT’S AT STAKE?: UTSA and Houston meet in their opener for a second straight year after Houston escaped with a 37-35 triple overtime win in the Alamodome last season. Both teams moved to new conferences this year, with the Cougars going from the American Athletic Conference to the Big 12 and the Roadrunners transitioning to the American from Conference USA. The Cougars look to start the season strong against UTSA prior to a visit to Rice next week before opening Big 12 play against No. 17 TCU.
KEY MATCHUP: Houston passing attack vs. UTSA secondary. Coach Dana Holgorsen has long been known for his prolific passing game and the Cougars enter the season after ranking seventh in the nation by averaging 314 yards passing per game in 2022. The Roadrunners struggled against the pass last year, ranking 89th in the country by giving up 244.5 yards passing a game.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: UTSA: RB Kevorian Barnes. The 5-foot-9, 220-pound Barnes returns after a breakout 2022 season where he ran for 851 yards and averaged 6.3 yards a carry. Barnes, who has six rushing touchdowns, added 10 receptions for 113 yards. He is in a formidiable backfield with UTSA QB Frank Harris, who returns after throwing for a career-high 4,063 yards with 32 touchdowns last season. Houston: QB Donovan Smith. He will make his debut for the Cougars after beating Lucas Coley for the job in camp following a transfer from Texas Tech. Smith came to Houston after appearing in 21 games for the Red Raiders in the past two seasons. The 6-5 Smith threw for 1,505 yards and 12 touchdowns last season after throwing for 1,181 yards and seven touchdowns in 2021.
FACTS & FIGURES: Houston is 11-4 in season openers since 2008. … UTSA is 9-3 all-time in season openers. … The Cougars have scored in 283 consecutive games. … Houston WR Matthew Golden had 38 receptions for 584 yards last season and his seven receiving touchdowns ranked second in the nation among true freshmen. … The Roadrunners have 26 players on their roster from the Houston area. … UTSA is 30-10 under coach Jeff Traylor (East Texan and former Gilmer High School coach), including 23-5 in the last two seasons.
---
California at North Texas
When: 3 p.m. Saturday (TV: ESPNU)
Where: DATCU Stadium, Denton
Line: California by 6 ½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Series record: California leads 1-0.
WHAT’S AT STAKE?: North Texas coach Eric Morris’ debut comes against a familiar opponent since the Texas native spent last season as the offensive coordinator at Washington State. Cal opens on the road against a Group of Five opponent for the first time since 2004 (Air Force). The Golden Bears, who lost seven of eight to finish last season, are trying to end a six-game road losing streak. The Mean Green won their last five home games last season.
KEY MATCHUP: The Cal defensive front vs. the Mean Green run game. The Golden Bears will have the foursome of Akili Calhoun, Brett Johnson, Stanley Saole-McKenzie and Derek Wilkins together after only Calhoun played in 2022, and was limited to four games. Johnson hasn’t played since December 2020. North Texas is the only FBS team with three running backs with at least 1,000 career yards rushing. They are Ayo Adeyi (1,303 yards), Ikaika Ragsdale (1,289) and Oscar Adaway III (1,197).
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Cal: QB Sam Jackson V is a transfer from national runner-up TCU who saw limited action last season, but the dual threat did have a 32-yard touchdown run in the opener at Colorado. He replaces 2022 starter Jack Plummer, who transferred to Louisville.
North Texas: QBs Stone Earle and Chandler Rogers. Earle is expected to start, but Rogers is expected to play in the first game under Morris, who coached quarterbacks at Washington State after four years as the head coach at FCS member Incarnate Word in San Antonio. Earle has eight starts among 15 games at North Texas. Rogers transferred from Louisiana-Monroe.
FACTS & FIGURES: Cal won the only other meeting in the series 23-17 at home in 2019. ... The 37-year-old Morris is the youngest hire at North Texas since 1942 (Lloyd Russell, who was 28). ... Cal has 49 new players on the roster from the end of last season, while UNT returns seven players each on offense and defense with at least five starts in 2022. ... Cal offensive coordinator Jake Spavital will be back in Texas after getting fired as coach at Texas State last season. He had the same role for the Golden Bears in 2016 and at Texas A&M in 2013-15. ... North Texas is 2-8 against the Pac-12. The most recent victory was against Oregon State at home in 1995.
---
Sam Houston at BYU
When: 9:15 p.m. Saturday (TV: FS1)
Where: LaVell Edwards Stadium, Provo, Utah
Line: BYU by 19 ½, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
Series record: First Meeting
WHAT’S AT STAKE?: Both programs are looking to get off to a quick start entering their first seasons in new conferences. The Cougars joined the Big 12 this season after spending a dozen seasons in the FBS independent ranks. The Bearkats are entering their first season at the FBS level after moving from the WAC to Conference USA.
KEY MATCHUP: BYU’s rebuilt defense will be looking to prove itself against a Sam Houston offense that struggled to be productive a year ago. The Bearkats were held under 20 points five times in nine games and eclipsed 30 points only once. Stopping opponents was a chore for the Cougars last season. BYU allowed 407 yards and 29.5 points per game in 2022.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Sam Houston: QB Keegan Shoemaker will need to improve his accuracy and efficiency for the Bearkats to experience a smooth transition in their first CUSA season. Shoemaker passed for 1,122 yards and six touchdowns, but only completed 46.6% of his pass attempts. BYU: QB Kedon Slovis has big shoes to fill as the successor to Jaren Hall and Zach Wilson. Slovis is trying to make a name for himself again after a disappointing season at Pittsburgh. He comes to the Cougars with 9,973 passing yards and 68 passing touchdowns in his career.
FACTS & FIGURES: BYU has scored 35.96 points per game over the last three seasons. … Sam Houston is 3-30 all-time vs FBS teams. The Bearkats last win over an FBS opponent was a 48-45 overtime victory against New Mexico in 2011. … BYU’s offensive line allowed just 13.0 sacks in 2022, ranking 13th among FBS teams. … Bearkats coach K.C. Keeler is one of five active college football coaches with 250 career victories, including the 2021 national championship. … The Cougars have four new defensive coaches, led by first-year defensive coordinator Jay Hill. BYU retained one defensive position coach, Jernaro Gilford, from 2022.