Nick Fenner, Canton's standout pitcher and hitter, is the unanimous Most Valuable Player of District 14-4A baseball.
The league's coaches voted on the team.
Fenner, a senior, has committed to play baseball at The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton.
He was also selected to play in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Game.
Eagle teammates EJ Dyke, a junior, was named Defensive Most Valuable Player with sophomore Ace Reese tabbed Newcomer of the Year.
Canton's Brandon Luce was awarded Coach of the Year for