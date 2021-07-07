Nick Fenner, Canton's standout pitcher and hitter, is the unanimous Most Valuable Player of District 14-4A baseball.

The league's coaches voted on the team.

Fenner, a senior, has committed to play baseball at The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton. 

He was also selected to play in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Game.

Eagle teammates EJ Dyke, a junior, was named Defensive Most Valuable Player with sophomore Ace Reese tabbed Newcomer of the Year.

Canton's Brandon Luce was awarded Coach of the Year for 

 
 

