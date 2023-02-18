BROWNSBORO — For the fourth consecutive season, the Canton Eagles are district basketball champions.
Canton scored a 45-24 win over Athens on Friday in the District 16-4A championship tiebreaker that was held at Brownsboro High School.
The Eagles and Hornets tied for the top spot with records of 9-3 in league play.
Jaden Pickerill led Canton with 15 points, followed by Garrett Walker and Rex Baldwin who hit nine points apiece.
Also scoring for the Eagles were Chantson Prox (5), Layne Etheridge (3), Kaden Smith (2) and Jaxon Rhyne (2).
Walker, Baldwin and Pickerill each hit 3-pointers.
Jaden Crane led the Hornets with nine points. Also scoring for Athens were Eli Perkins (6), Jermarius Moore (2), Jansen Harris (2), Seth Red (2), Ja'marion Williams (2) and Kcedrion Minifee (1).
Perkins hit a 3-pointer.
Canton (30-7) advances to play Texarkana Pleasant Grove in a Class 4A bi-district game, which is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Spring Hill High School in Longview.
Athens (21-10) will meet Liberty-Eylau in bi-district. The other matchups in 16-4A include Lindale vs. Sulphur Springs and Brownsboro vs. Paris (7 p.m. Tuesday, Caddo Mills).
Brownsboro 37, Lindale 29
WHITEHOUSE — Brownsboro rallied from a scoreless first quarter to score a 37-29 win over the Lindale Eagles on Thursday in a District 16-4A third-place tiebreaker held at C.L. Nix Wildcat Arena.
The Bears and Eagles tied for third-place. Now, Brownsboro advances as the third-place team from the league, while Lindale is the No. 4 seed.
Brownsboro (26-7) advances to meet Paris in a Class 4A bi-district basketball game scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Caddo Mills High School. Lindale (21-9) will play Sulphur Springs in bi-district.
The Bears trailed 8-0 after the first quarter and 16-7 at halftime. Brownsboro pulled within 23-21 after three quarters. In the final period, the Bears outscored the Eagles 16-6 to register the win.
Jacob Hopson paced the Bears with 13 points. He was followed by Gekyle Baker (9), Hudson Childers (7), Aiden Green (6) and Bryce Bardin (2).
Baker hit two 3-pointers.
Ryder Johnson led the Eagles with nine points, followed by Cole Collinsworth (8), Logan Dixon (5), Kyesen Ripley (3), Connor McClendon (2) and Amare Baptiste (2).
Johnson and Dixon each hit 3-pointers.
Center 58, Chapel Hill 54
RUSK — In a District 17-4A seeding game, the Center Roughriders scored a 58-54 win over the Chapel Hill Bulldogs on Friday at Rusk High School.
The No. 18 Bulldogs (20-7) advance as the No. 2 seed from the league and will face Palestine at 8 p.m. Tuesday at Rusk High School. The No. 22 Roughriders advance as the No. 1 seed.
Dee Brisbon led the Bulldogs with 19 points while hitting three 3-pointers. Others contributors for CH were Keviyan Huddleston (13 points), Tyson Berry (9 points, 1 3-pointer), Jayvin Mayfield (3 points), Cameron Kelley (3 points), Adrian Mumphrey (5 points) and Emery Crayton (2 points).