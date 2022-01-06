KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Jon Rahm didn’t need much time to get back into the swing of competition Thursday in the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
Coming off the longest voluntary breaks of their careers, Cantlay overcame a bogey start with flawless play at Kapalua for a 7-under 66 and Rahm had a 67 despite failing to capitalize on two of the par 5s.
Cameron Smith had a pair of long eagle putts to lead at 8-under 65 on a gentle, gorgeous day to start the new year on the PGA Tour.
More than half of the 38-man field broke 70 in soft, relatively calm conditions on the Plantation Course that sits high above the Pacific Ocean.
Daniel Berger, who had to reconfigure a caddie’s clubs to practice earlier in the week when his golf bag was delayed two days, also opened with a 66.