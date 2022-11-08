Old habits can be hard to break, and new habits hard to make, but with these six steps you can help them stick.
• Identify cues. Something has to trigger a habit, and a cue can be anything. Maybe stress makes you crave chocolate, or the sound of your alarm triggers you to hit the snooze button. Identifying cues helps you understand what puts your habits into motion.
• Disrupt. Once you know the cues, you can throw bad habits off track. If the alarm cues you to bash the snooze button every morning, put the alarm clock on the other side of the room. Trekking across the cold floor will likely disrupt the snooze habit.
• Replace. Research shows that replacing a bad behavior with a good one is more effective than stopping the bad behavior alone. The new behavior “interferes” with the old habit and prevents your brain from going into autopilot. Deciding to eat fruit every time your mind thinks “cookie” substitutes a positive behavior.
• Keep it simple. New behaviors can be hard because your brain’s basal ganglia, (the “autopilot” part), hasn’t taken over this behavior yet. Simplifying helps integrate them into your routines.
• Think long-term. Habits often form because they satisfy short-term impulses, the way chewing your nails might immediately calm your nerves. But those desires often have long-term consequences, like splintered fingers. Remember why you’re putting in effort.
• Persist. Established habits are hard to break. But if you keep at it, your new behaviors will turn into habits, too. At first it might be painful to get up at 5 a.m. for that jog, but soon it will be second nature.
