Did you know that there may be a link between inflammation and increased risk for chronic diseases? Some studies suggest that heart disease, Type 2 diabetes and obesity might be related to chronic inflammation. Inflammation is a normal body response to promote healing. Inflammation is a sign that the immune system is fighting infection. The infection may be related to germs, wounds, allergens or other causes.
Typically, we think of signs of inflammation as redness, swelling and pain. But, sometimes inflammation can happen inside our bodies — someone with bronchitis has a lung infection, which means the lungs may become inflamed. This may be a sign that their immune system is working to fight that infection. The signs of inflammation may not be obvious. For others, chronic inflammation may relate to a problem with their immune system.
Eating a variety of nutritious foods may help reduce inflammation in the body. What we eat may help prevent and keep chronic inflammation in check.
Fruits and vegetables contain natural components called phytonutrients that may help protect against inflammation. For this reason, make fruits and vegetables half of your plate and aim to include colorful varieties at every meal. Healthy fats, such as monounsaturated fats and omega-3 fatty acids, may help inflammation. Foods high in saturated fats may increase inflammation. Plus, highly processed foods and other foods with trans fat also may be inflammatory.
Dark chocolate (more than 70% cocoa), red wine, green tea, turmeric and ginger are thought to help reduce inflammation. But, many of the findings of the anti-inflammatory effects of these foods comes from studies done with lab animals. We cannot form conclusions about how these foods impact inflammation in people at this time.
Be Smart about Protein. Five to six ounce equivalents per day is appropriate for most people that are moderately active. And, when it comes to protein, select fatty fish containing omega-3s a couple of times each week. Enjoy meals with tofu, tempeh, and legumes such as beans, peas and lentils.
Choose whole-grain flours and cereals more often, rather than those made with refined flour. Include a variety of whole grains, such as brown rice, quinoa, millet and wheat berries.
Get adequate sleep and be active — regular physical activity has anti-inflammatory effects. Aim for 30 to 60 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity a day on most days of the week.
