DALLAS — It reads like a bumper sticker one might spy bouncing along any local highway: COWBOYS DON‘T WAIT TIL THEY’RE 30 TO WIN SUPER BOWLS.
It applies to quarterbacks — just two humans, in particular — on the planet. In the glory days of the ‘90s, Troy Aikman was 26 when he hoisted his first of three Lombardi Trophies. And when Dallas won its first Super Bowl more than 50 years ago, Roger Staubach was 29. That’s after spending four years in the United States Navy before starting his pro career.
So this is the latest and perhaps the last hurdle for Dak Prescott, who turns 30 three days after the club’s first practice this coming week in Oxnard, California. He doesn’t look particularly old or unhealthy, to say the least, although injuries have reduced his running attempts which have become a big player for the modern quarterback. Prescott isn’t just fighting against a Cowboys tradition. When it comes to winning Super Bowls or even reaching them, the history of the game is filled with players arriving while still in their 20s.
In the seven seasons in which Prescott has been the Cowboys quarterback, Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), Jalen Hurts (Eagles) and Jared Goff (Rams at the time) played in Super Bowls at age 24. Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow made it at 25. Jimmy Garoppolo arrived with the 49ers at 28. The elders that Prescott must now try to copy are Matt Ryan, a 31-year-old in Atlanta when he won league MVP honors and took the Falcons to a Super Bowl, and Matthew Stafford, who turned 34 the week of the Super Bowl after being dealt from the Lions to the Rams.
So the odds are against Dak but they are far from impossible. I believe the relevant questions regarding his ability to buck the trend and reach a first Super Bowl in his 30s are the following.
Is Dak truly good enough to do it? Is he likely to get better moving forward? Has the team around him improved enough to make it easier to accomplish?
Start with the basics. Have quarterbacks no better than Dak made it to Super Bowls? I think Jimmy G, Brad Johnson, Trent Dilfer, Mark Rypien and more supply plenty of support for a positive answer here. But if you look at recent history, it’s really not so great for Dak.
Just taking passer ratings during his time in the league (and counting Carson Wentz as the man who got Philadelphia to a Super Bowl which is the only logical thing to do), Prescott has finished higher than a Super Bowl quarterback only once out of 14 tries. That was Stafford in the 2021 season, whose interceptions early in the year caused him to finish sixth in passer rating. Dak, in his outlier 37-touchdown season in which Dallas led the NFL in scoring, finished third.
In the six seasons Prescott has played enough to qualify in passer ratings, he has finished anywhere from 10th to 17th four times. That’s good but it’s far from elite. Since Dak came into the league in 2016, only one Super Bowl quarterback (Tom Brady, 12th in 2018) has not finished top nine in passer rating. Eight of the 14 have finished in the top four. That would suggest that Prescott merely hovers on the fringe of being good enough to lead his team to a Super Bowl.
Can Prescott improve after turning 30? And coming off a season in which he tied for the league lead in interceptions?
While you can point to certain quarterbacks having unprecedented success in the latter half of their careers, it’s not the norm. Brady obviously reached Super Bowls in his 30s and 40s, but don’t forget he won his first at 24. He doesn’t count. Ryan made one quick appearance and then faded from view.
Peyton Manning serves as the gold standard for quarterbacks arriving at and thriving in Super Bowls at 30 and beyond. I would say the substantial difference in suggesting a similar path for Prescott is that Manning entered the league as a No. 1 overall pick. He was one of its best quarterbacks within three seasons. His Colts team was simply running into the Patriots in their prime, and Manning reached a conference championship game at age 28. The last time the Cowboys played in an NFC title game, Michael Jordan was only halfway to his total of six NBA championship rings.
It has been a minute.
But the ray of hope comes from the final question. The improvement the Cowboys made this offseason after consecutive 12-5 seasons coupled with an easier-than-anticipated playoff route just might be enough to propel Prescott along the proper path. Dallas is not a team prone to land quality veterans in free agency and yet this spring they added cornerback Stephon Gilmore and wide receiver Brandin Cooks to the mix. Both could be huge. Gilmore is 32 and Cooks turns 30 in September.
Dallas has the benefit of playing in the softer conference right now. Without a doubt, the AFC is the top-heavy quarterback conference with Mahomes, Burrow, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Trevor Lawrence, Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson, Tua Tagovailoa and now Aaron Rodgers fighting to lead their teams to February football. The quarterbacks in the NFC playing better than Dak right now are Hurts and who else? Brock Purdy? Kirk Cousins? Geno Smith? Stafford at 35? Is this really the competition?
Until further returns come in, the Cowboys are still chasing the Eagles and 49ers. They need to beat one in their division and probably should find a better approach to handling the other in the post-season.
Maybe the late-arriving party of Gilmore and Cooks will have something to say about all of this. Maybe it takes a couple more 30–somethings to elevate a 30-year-old Dak to the Super level that has eluded Cowboys quarterbacks for 27 years.
©2023 The Dallas Morning News. Visit dallasnews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.