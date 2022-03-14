PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Cameron Smith was unflappable as ever on a TPC Sawgrass stage that causes so much anxiety.
Through 13 holes in the final round at The Players Championship, Smith had only one par. With a two-stroke lead on the par-3 17th hole and staring at an island, he delivered the boldest shot of his career. When he punched out from under the trees into the water on the closing hole, he never panicked.
Only after the 28-year-old Australian capped off a long week with the biggest win of his career did he lose control of his emotions.
This was more about family than his $3.6 million prize, his three-year exemption to the majors and his five-year exemption on the PGA Tour.
Waiting for him off the 18th green were his mother Sharon and his sister Melanie, whom he had not seen in more than two years because of travel restrictions Down Under from the pandemic. They arrived a week before The Players Championship to see Smith in his adopted hometown of Ponte Vedra Beach.
And then he gave them the best treat of all.
“I haven’t seen them in two years. It’s really cool to have them here,” Smith said, his voice choking slightly. “My main priority really was just to hang out with them and golf was second for these few weeks. It’s nice to see them and nice to get a win for them.”
It was quite the joy ride, a dynamic conclusion to the longest week at The Players Championship filled with five days of bad weather and, ultimately, the high drama the Stadium Course typically delivers.
Smith one-putted eight of his last nine holes, including a birdie on the par-3 17th and a 3-foot bogey putt after hitting into the water on the 18th. That gave him a 6-under 66 for a one-shot victory over Anirban Lahiri of India.
Leading by two on the 17th, 135 yards to the hole on an island green, Smith split the difference in the 12 feet that separated the flag from the water. The ball ended up 4 feet away and he made his record-tying 10th birdie of the round.
“I’d be lying if I didn’t push it a little bit,” Smith said. “I was trying to hit it over the bunker there and hold it up against the wind. The wind didn’t really do much for maybe three quarters of the shot, and it held it up right there at the end. That was just awesome.”
Turns out he needed that final birdie.
Smith punched out from the pine straw right of the 18th fairway all the way into the water. After a penalty drop, his 60-yard wedge spun next to the hole to 3 feet for a bogey.
Lahiri, who started the final round with a one-shot lead, birdied the 17th and needed one more to force a playoff. He came up short of the green, and his pitch was below the cup all the way. He closed with a 69.
Paul Casey shot 69 and was the victim of a horrible break on the 16th hole when he was in position to edge closer to the lead.
Smith, who finished at 13-under 275, won for the second time this year, and the fifth time in his PGA Tour career, and picked up $3.6 million from the $20 million purse, the richest in golf. He moved to No. 6 in the world.
Lahiri’s only big mistake was a tee shot into a palmetto bush on the par-3 eighth, forcing him to take a drop near the concession area that led to double bogey. It was the only shot he dropped all day, and his best finish on the PGA Tour came with a $2.18 million consolation prize.
“I’ve been here seven years; haven’t gotten over the line yet. That’s definitely a monkey I want to get off my back,” Lahiri said. “Today was as good an opportunity as any. I gave it a good go. Made some mistakes today that I could have avoided, but that’s golf.”
Casey, meanwhile, was the victim of bad luck. He was two shots behind and in the same group as Smith when he looked to have a big advantage on the par-5 16th. Smith duck-hooked his tee shot into the pines. Casey drilled his drive down the middle. But the ball took one last roll in the rain-soaked fairway, right into another player’s pitch mark.
Instead of a mid-iron into the par 5, he had to punch it out short. Then, he was inches away from getting relief from a sprinkler head near the green and had to scramble for par. Smith punched out to the fairway and matched the par.
“You need a little bit of luck sometimes, don’t you? That wasn’t very good luck, was it?” said Casey, who contemplated going for the green until realizing he could throw away whatever chance he had left if the shot came out badly.
“It’s a shame. It was the best drive I hit all day,” he said.
So concluded a week like no other on the TPC Sawgrass, where so much rain early in the week meant the first round lasted 54 hours and 16 minutes, finishing on Saturday morning. The wind that followed wreaked havoc on half the field. The bone-chilling temperatures Sunday made it tough on everyone. It was the first Monday finish since 2005 at The Players.
Smith made it memorable for so many other reasons.
Kevin Kisner birdied three of his last four holes for a 68 to finish alone in fourth.
Keegan Bradley was among four players who had a chance over the last hour. He was one shot behind after a birdie on the 16th, only to three-putt the 17th from the front of the green to a back pin, and then took double bogey on the 18th when his punch shot from the trees came out hot and ended up in the water. He shot 68 and finished fifth.
———
The Players
Monday
At TPC Sawgrass
Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Purse: $20 Million
Yardage: 7,256; Par: 72
Final Round
Individual FedEx Cup points in parentheses
Cameron Smith (600), $3,600,000 69-71-69-66_275
Anirban Lahiri (330), $2,180,000 67-73-67-69_276
Paul Casey (210), $1,380,000 70-69-69-69_277
Kevin Kisner (150), $980,000 68-74-68-68_278
Keegan Bradley (120), $820,000 72-71-68-68_279
Harold Varner III (101), $675,000 69-69-72-70_280
Russell Knox (101), $675,000 71-71-68-70_280
Doug Ghim (101), $675,000 70-70-68-72_280
Sepp Straka (80), $525,000 69-74-71-67_281
Adam Hadwin (80), $525,000 72-72-70-67_281
Viktor Hovland (80), $525,000 71-73-68-69_281
Dustin Johnson (80), $525,000 69-73-76-63_281
Russell Henley (57), $327,222 69-73-72-68_282
Taylor Pendrith (57), $327,222 68-71-74-69_282
Keith Mitchell (57), $327,222 67-72-74-69_282
Erik van Rooyen (57), $327,222 71-67-74-70_282
Daniel Berger (57), $327,222 67-75-70-70_282
Max Homa (57), $327,222 72-73-71-66_282
Tyrrell Hatton (57), $327,222 70-73-69-70_282
Brendan Steele (57), $327,222 73-69-69-71_282
Shane Lowry (57), $327,222 73-70-67-72_282
Joaquin Niemann (43), $201,000 67-73-73-70_283
Patton Kizzire (43), $201,000 68-76-72-67_283
Tommy Fleetwood (43), $201,000 66-73-72-72_283
Kevin Streelman (43), $201,000 73-71-66-73_283
Corey Conners (33), $143,000 70-69-75-70_284
Doc Redman (33), $143,000 71-70-72-71_284
Sergio Garcia (33), $143,000 71-71-71-71_284
Alex Noren (33), $143,000 69-75-71-69_284
Patrick Reed (33), $143,000 73-70-68-73_284
Will Zalatoris (33), $143,000 69-71-70-74_284
Sam Burns (33), $143,000 68-69-71-76_284
Abraham Ancer (22), $100,111 68-71-74-72_285
Ian Poulter (22), $100,111 73-70-71-71_285
Justin Thomas (22), $100,111 72-69-72-72_285
Seamus Power (22), $100,111 71-71-73-70_285
Joel Dahmen (22), $100,111 70-71-71-73_285
Pat Perez (22), $100,111 70-72-75-68_285
Tom Hoge (22), $100,111 66-71-72-76_285
Rory McIlroy (22), $100,111 73-73-73-66_285
Sebastián Muñoz (22), $100,111 70-73-65-77_285
Kramer Hickok (14), $73,000 67-75-71-73_286
Scott Stallings (14), $73,000 71-75-65-75_286
Francesco Molinari (14), $73,000 70-73-69-74_286
Louis Oosthuizen (14), $73,000 69-72-69-76_286
Troy Merritt (11), $57,700 74-71-71-71_287
Maverick McNealy (11), $57,700 70-76-70-71_287
Adam Long (11), $57,700 71-71-75-70_287
Peter Malnati (11), $57,700 70-75-72-70_287
Brice Garnett (9), $50,200 67-76-74-71_288
Dylan Frittelli (9), $50,200 73-72-73-70_288
Aaron Wise (9), $50,200 71-74-74-69_288
Jason Kokrak (8), $47,800 72-72-71-74_289
Branden Grace (8), $47,800 71-72-73-73_289
Jimmy Walker (6), $46,200 70-73-71-76_290
Sungjae Im (6), $46,200 72-72-70-76_290
Jon Rahm (6), $46,200 69-72-72-77_290
Scottie Scheffler (6), $46,200 70-76-68-76_290
K.H. Lee (6), $46,200 70-73-76-71_290
Sam Ryder (5), $44,600 69-74-73-75_291
Michael Thompson (5), $44,600 72-73-74-72_291
Denny McCarthy (5), $44,600 70-76-73-72_291
Hank Lebioda (5), $43,400 72-70-72-78_292
Chesson Hadley (5), $43,400 70-74-71-77_292
Brian Harman (5), $43,400 68-74-75-75_292
Hayden Buckley (4), $42,400 72-71-76-74_293
Nick Watney (4), $42,400 75-71-75-72_293
Lucas Herbert (4), $41,600 70-74-75-76_295
Bubba Watson (4), $41,600 73-68-78-76_295
Lee Hodges (3), $41,000 72-74-75-76_297