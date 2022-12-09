Due to weather and construction issues, Cambridge Road traffic did not shift during the week of Dec. 5 as planned, the city said in an announcement Friday afternoon. Traffic is now scheduled to shift to the north side of Cambridge Road on Monday.
Eastbound traffic on Cambridge Road will shift from the south side to the newly paved north side at Townhouse Drive. Drivers will move back to the south side of Cambridge Road just before reaching Potomac Drive to continue traveling east.
The shift is needed for demolition of the south side of the roadway to make the area ready for new asphalt pavement, according to the city.
Residents who live on the south side of Cambridge Road, Bishops Gate Lane, Southland Drive and Radcliff Drive will continue to use the existing pavement for eastbound travel. Contractors will prepare and cut the side streets and driveways to match the newly paved elevation. Project managers estimate this process to take about two days.
Residents and visitors to the neighborhood are asked to be patient and follow the instructions of the contractors. They will work as safely and quickly as possible to prepare and make the cuts, according to the city.
Cambridge Road remains a one-way, one-lane road for eastbound traffic only. No westbound traffic is authorized from Townhouse Drive to the barricade at McClenny Drive.
The intersection at Yale Drive and Columbia Drive will also open back up for use.
At Cambridge Road between Townhouse Drive and Potomac Drive from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., contractors will begin setting up the new traffic configuration at 8 a.m. and continue working to reconfigure the roadway throughout the day. Drivers can expect delays as the new configuration is set up.
The City of Tyler urges drivers to drive slow in the construction zone and obey all traffic signs and detours in the area. Absolutely no westbound travel is authorized on the one-lane, one-way stretch of Cambridge Road. Detours are in place and will be enforced.
The Cambridge Road improvement project is 67 percent complete with scheduled completion in the fall of 2023, weather permitting, according to the city.