In the light of the moon, a little egg lay on a leaf.
One Sunday morning, the warm sun came up and POP! Out of the egg came a tiny and very hungry caterpillar. He started to look for some food. On Monday, he ate through one apple. But he was still hungry. On Tuesday, he ate through two pears. But he was still hungry. On Wednesday, he ate through three plums. But he was still hungry. On Thursday, he ate through four strawberries. But he was still hungry. On Friday, he ate through five oranges. But he was still hungry. On Saturday, he ate through one piece of chocolate cake, one ice-cream cone, one pickle, one slice of Swiss cheese, one slice of salami, one lollipop, one piece of cherry pie, one sausage, one cupcake and one slice of watermelon. That night he had a stomach-ache. — From The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle
Metamorphosis of butterflies (or moths) involves four stages: the egg, the larva (caterpillar), the pupa and the adult. In the caterpillar stage the caterpillar grows rapidly. Unlike humans the caterpillar has an exoskeleton. Once the exoskeleton is too small the caterpillar will molt. Most types of caterpillars will do this four to five times, the molting is known as an instar.
The Feeding Stage: Caterpillars fall into two groups; generalists and specialists. Generalists will eat anything, they are not picky much like our hungry caterpillar from Eric Carle’s children’s story. However, specialists only eat one particular plant (ex: Monarch butterfly). Imagine a seven-pound newborn consuming fourteen hundred pounds of formula within a two-week period, caterpillars are eating machines and most grow extremely quickly, some are even capable of doubling their size in a few days. The only time that a caterpillar stops eating is prior to changing their skin or during the time leading up to pupation when their bodies have begun the metamorphosis from caterpillar to moth or butterfly.
The Transition Stage: You can think of pupas as a moody teenager, they stop eating, they lock themselves up in a room where no one can see them, and well, it’s controlled by their hormones. Butterflies and many species of moth pupate inside a hairless pupal casing, these pupae may be found in a wide variety of locations including amongst leaf litter, soil, inside the stems of plants. I’ve personally found them on the interior of some old tires we let sit on the porch over winter while we decided the best way to dispose of them environmentally. This stage can last from a few weeks to over a month or longer depending on the species, some species have a pulp stage that lasts for two years! It may look like nothing is happening during the pupal stage but special cells that were present in the larva are growing rapidly and there are big changes happening inside.
The Reproductive Stage: The fourth and final stage of life for our friends. The caterpillar’s job was to make sure they had enough to eat, and the adult Butterfly’s job is to mate and lay eggs. A male butterfly has several methods he uses to determine whether he has found a potential mate, the male will release pheromones while it flutters its wings, they may even perform a “courtship dance” to attract the female. These “dances” consist of flight patterns that are distinctive to that species of butterfly. After mating with a male, the female butterfly will go in search of a plant to lay her eggs, the female butterfly instinctively knows what plants will make a suitable meal for her eggs once she has laid them. Some butterflies lay only a single egg, while other species may lay their eggs in clusters.
