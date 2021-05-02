Assumed names filed in Smith County from April 19 to 23:

Charles Edward McKenzie doing business as Forever Yours Window Tint/McKenzie’s Car Wash

Edmond Eric Caldwell doing business as E&J Lawn Service and Landscape

Danielle Renee Olney doing business as Olney Financial Solutions

Dustin Lee Todd doing business as Todd’s Insurance Agency

Lenora Michelle Stevenson doing business as Soul Inspiration Apparel Plus Com

Deanna Morale doing business as Maid 2 Kleen

Cassidy Leighann Palacio doing business as Palacio Fence

Sebastian Dorsey doing business as 903 Trucking

Kylee Anne Johns doing business as Elite Pool and Patio of Tyler

Wilford Scott doing business as Security Operations Group

Glenn Miller doing business as Elite Pool and Patio of Tyler

Amanda Cathleen Tarrant doing business as Thickfit Athletics

Daniel S. Collins doing business as Queen of Heaven Goods

Dari Lynndale Bradhshaw doing business as Diggity’s Creole Soul Kitchen N Lounge

Milton Denard Wallace doing business as East Texas Gospel Music Professionals

Leya Elissa Frank doing business as Puptown Grooming

Yousef Mohammed Dmairi doing business as Hondo and Shorty’s Burger Place

Salvador Hernandez doing business as El Primo Taqueria

Jahara Ayesha doing business as Pretty Girl Boutique

Victor Manuel Ruiz Casado doing business as Ruiz & Son Tree Service

Jeffrey Todd Sheffield doing business as 2nd 2 None Signs

Maxwell Heath Burch doing business as Burch’s Services

Carolyn Rose Lee doing business as 5 O Clock Friday

Dalia Anai Palacio doing business as Mr. Bolis

Amparo Sanchez doing business as Henderson Cafe

Cheyenne E. Noland doing business as 375 Bakehouse

Kameron Leigh doing business as ETX Fence Co.

Trevor Alan Abney doing business as G O D Garage Overhead Door

Kevin Vazquez doing business as Legendz Barber Studio

Tony Ray Allison doing business as TRA Detail Shop

April Anderson doing business as Jump 4 Joy Parties

Shane Finger doing business as Gold Label Remodel

 
 

Tags