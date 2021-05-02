Assumed names filed in Smith County from April 19 to 23:
Charles Edward McKenzie doing business as Forever Yours Window Tint/McKenzie’s Car Wash
Edmond Eric Caldwell doing business as E&J Lawn Service and Landscape
Danielle Renee Olney doing business as Olney Financial Solutions
Dustin Lee Todd doing business as Todd’s Insurance Agency
Lenora Michelle Stevenson doing business as Soul Inspiration Apparel Plus Com
Deanna Morale doing business as Maid 2 Kleen
Cassidy Leighann Palacio doing business as Palacio Fence
Sebastian Dorsey doing business as 903 Trucking
Kylee Anne Johns doing business as Elite Pool and Patio of Tyler
Wilford Scott doing business as Security Operations Group
Glenn Miller doing business as Elite Pool and Patio of Tyler
Amanda Cathleen Tarrant doing business as Thickfit Athletics
Daniel S. Collins doing business as Queen of Heaven Goods
Dari Lynndale Bradhshaw doing business as Diggity’s Creole Soul Kitchen N Lounge
Milton Denard Wallace doing business as East Texas Gospel Music Professionals
Leya Elissa Frank doing business as Puptown Grooming
Yousef Mohammed Dmairi doing business as Hondo and Shorty’s Burger Place
Salvador Hernandez doing business as El Primo Taqueria
Jahara Ayesha doing business as Pretty Girl Boutique
Victor Manuel Ruiz Casado doing business as Ruiz & Son Tree Service
Jeffrey Todd Sheffield doing business as 2nd 2 None Signs
Maxwell Heath Burch doing business as Burch’s Services
Carolyn Rose Lee doing business as 5 O Clock Friday
Dalia Anai Palacio doing business as Mr. Bolis
Amparo Sanchez doing business as Henderson Cafe
Cheyenne E. Noland doing business as 375 Bakehouse
Kameron Leigh doing business as ETX Fence Co.
Trevor Alan Abney doing business as G O D Garage Overhead Door
Kevin Vazquez doing business as Legendz Barber Studio
Tony Ray Allison doing business as TRA Detail Shop
April Anderson doing business as Jump 4 Joy Parties
Shane Finger doing business as Gold Label Remodel