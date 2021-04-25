Assumed names filed in Smith County from April 12 to 16:

Davian Isaiah Hunter doing business as Spurmans Mobile Auto Repair

Melanie Lynn McDade doing business as Southern Charms

Maria Yexenia Rivera doing business as Los Munchies

Barbara Ann Blackmon doing business as Poetry By Barbara Blackmon

Juan Pedro Nunez doing business as Juan Stop Auto Service

Rolando Dewayne Condry doing business as Condry Travels

Matthew Leroy Roberts doing business as Right Click

Oasis Antioch doing business as Revive Network

Beatrice Darlene Archer doing business as Initial Impressions

Mitchell R. Brown doing business as Self Storage SuperCenter

Quanterrence John Moore doing business as Internet Hustling

Alan Jesus Urieta doing business as J&S Contractor

John C. Rains doing business as JMH Customcrete

Shawn Dale Childress doing business as CSR Construction

Josephine Lucille Martin doing business as Satisfied Dream Weddings and Events

Deaundre Gaston doing business as Bikelife Lifestyle

Theresa Lee Adkins doing business as Unbelievable Gifts

Adam Perez Jr. doing business as Dream House Remodeling

Dekearian P. Maddox doing business as Magic Hands Cleaning & Home Décor Service

Jacoby Birdow doing business as Palestine Gellyball

Alfredo Ortiz doing business as Texas Reliable Contractors

Queena Loleta Mwanda doing business as Brow Lounge of Tyler

James Edward Williams doing business as JW Lawn Service

Jonathan Cornelio doing business as Touched by Ty

Hayley Elizabeth Cox doing business as Prism Blow Dry Bar

Daniel Guinn Meador doing business as DM Custom Exteriors

Gladys Smith Pettigrew doing business as Geges Events

Justice Hicks doing business as JNH Lawn Care

Henrietta Holt doing business as Henni Trucking Services

Holly Nicole Ingram doing business as Tyler Paddle

Cedric Eugene White doing business as C&C Transportation Service

Jose Luis Ramirez Armijo doing business as Water Scapes

Evonnie Mendez doing business as Kingdom Real Estate

Quentin OBryan Warren doing business as Warren Incorporated

 
 

