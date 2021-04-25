Assumed names filed in Smith County from April 12 to 16:
Davian Isaiah Hunter doing business as Spurmans Mobile Auto Repair
Melanie Lynn McDade doing business as Southern Charms
Maria Yexenia Rivera doing business as Los Munchies
Barbara Ann Blackmon doing business as Poetry By Barbara Blackmon
Juan Pedro Nunez doing business as Juan Stop Auto Service
Rolando Dewayne Condry doing business as Condry Travels
Matthew Leroy Roberts doing business as Right Click
Oasis Antioch doing business as Revive Network
Beatrice Darlene Archer doing business as Initial Impressions
Mitchell R. Brown doing business as Self Storage SuperCenter
Quanterrence John Moore doing business as Internet Hustling
Alan Jesus Urieta doing business as J&S Contractor
John C. Rains doing business as JMH Customcrete
Shawn Dale Childress doing business as CSR Construction
Josephine Lucille Martin doing business as Satisfied Dream Weddings and Events
Deaundre Gaston doing business as Bikelife Lifestyle
Theresa Lee Adkins doing business as Unbelievable Gifts
Adam Perez Jr. doing business as Dream House Remodeling
Dekearian P. Maddox doing business as Magic Hands Cleaning & Home Décor Service
Jacoby Birdow doing business as Palestine Gellyball
Alfredo Ortiz doing business as Texas Reliable Contractors
Queena Loleta Mwanda doing business as Brow Lounge of Tyler
James Edward Williams doing business as JW Lawn Service
Jonathan Cornelio doing business as Touched by Ty
Hayley Elizabeth Cox doing business as Prism Blow Dry Bar
Daniel Guinn Meador doing business as DM Custom Exteriors
Gladys Smith Pettigrew doing business as Geges Events
Justice Hicks doing business as JNH Lawn Care
Henrietta Holt doing business as Henni Trucking Services
Holly Nicole Ingram doing business as Tyler Paddle
Cedric Eugene White doing business as C&C Transportation Service
Jose Luis Ramirez Armijo doing business as Water Scapes
Evonnie Mendez doing business as Kingdom Real Estate
Quentin OBryan Warren doing business as Warren Incorporated