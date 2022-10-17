The Bulldogs are back.
Last week it was the Kilgore Bulldogs returning to the state football poll.
This week it is the Chapel Hill Bulldogs' turn.
CH, fresh off a 79-45 win over Lindale, jumped to No. 10 of Class 4A Division I Top 10 in the Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com high school rankings after Week 8.
Kilgore, which was No. 10 last week, moved up a spot to No. 9 after its 42-21 win over Henderson.
Kilgore (6-2) leads District 9-4A Division I with a 4-0 record. Chapel Hill (5-2) is a half-game behind at 3-0.
Chapel Hill visits Henderson (1-6, 1-2) on Friday, while Kilgore visits Athens (2-5, 0-3).
CHHS and KHS meet in the final game of the regular season on Nov. 4. The contest is set for R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium in Kilgore.
Chapel Hill began the year at No. 3 and dropped to No. 8 after a 51-27 loss to Gilmer. Van's 23-17 win over CH knocked the Bulldogs out of the poll before returning this week.
Stephenville (7-0) remained No. 1 in 4A D-I after the Yellowjackets' 63-20 win over Waxahachie Life. Kaufman, which was No. 8 last week, dropped out of the poll after the Lions' 42-21 loss to No. 5 Anna.
In Class 6A, Galena Park North Shore (7-0), coming off a 56-7 win over Beaumont West Brook, remains No. 1 ahead of No. 2 Austin Westlake (7-0), a 29-10 winner over previous No. 16 Dripping Springs.
The Longview Lobos (7-0, 4-0) continue their reign at No. 1 in 5A Division I. The Lobos knocked off North Mesquite, 49-19, in Mesquite. Longview plays host to McKinney North (6-1, 3-1) on Friday in a District 7-5A Division I game. The Lobos will try to avenge a 37-35 loss to the Bulldogs last year.
Mansfield Timberview (7-0) stayed at No. 2 after the Wolves' 60-0 win over Dallas Molina.
Midlothian (7-0) and Pharr-San Juan-Alamo (7-0) joined the Top 10 at Nos. 9 and 10, respectively. Dropping out were No. 6 Burleson Centennial (64-21 loss to Aledo) and No. 10 Richmond Foster (28-23 loss to Manvel).
In Class 5A Division II, Argyle (7-0) stayed on top after the Eagles defeated Frisco Emerson 24-10. Fort Bend Marshall (6-1) moved up to No. 2 after the Buffaloes won over Nederland 24-0. Liberty Hill (7-1) fell to No. 3 despite the Panthers 35-14 win over Lockhart.
Texas High (6-1) stayed at No. 4 after the Tigers' 42-35 shootout win over Marshall. The Texarkana school is scheduled to visit Nacogdoches on Friday.
Previous No. 8 Wichita Falls Rider, a 39-38 loser to Abilene Wylie, dropped out. The Raiders (4-3) were replaced by Lucas Lovejoy (5-2), a 49-35 winner over Crandall, at No. 10.
Powerhouses Carthage (8-0, 4-0) and Gilmer (6-0, 2-0) stayed atop Class 4A Division II.
The Bulldogs won over Rusk, 49-0, in a District 8-4A Division II game. Carthage is slated to host Center (5-2, 2-1) on Friday.
The Buckeyes defeated Texarkana Liberty-Eylau, 59-20, in a District 7-4A Division II game. Gilmer is set to visit Paris North Lamar (3-4, 1-1) on Friday.
Texarkana Pleasant Grove (5-2, 1-1) stayed at No. 7 after the Hawks beat Pittsburg, 35-0, in a 7-4A DII game. Pleasant Grove plays at Liberty-Eylau (5-2, 1-1) on Friday.
In Class 3A Division I, Winnsboro, who had gradually moved up to No. 7 after the Red Raiders' 28-14 win over then-No. 2 Mount Vernon, suffered a 36-35 District 5-3A DI loss at Pottsboro (6-1, 3-0) that knocked them out of the Top 10. Winnsboro is scheduled to host Mineola (3-4, 1-2) on Friday.
Franklin (7-0) stayed No. 1 after the Lions defeated Troy 49-14. Bushland (8-0) moved from No. 4 to No. 2 after the Falcons blanked Amarillo River Road 68-0.
Malakoff (7-1) moved up one spot to No. 4 as the Tigers won over Eustace 77-0. Malakoff (4-0 in District 8-3A DI) is open this week.
No. 5 Hitchcock (8-0) and No. 10 Lorena (6-2) jumped into the poll. Along with Winnsboro, No. 6 Breckenridge (6-1) dropped out after the Buckaroos lost to Vernon 28-21.
After West Rusk defeated Grand Saline, 38-35, in a 9-3A Division II game, the Raiders (5-2, 3-0) stayed at No. 6 in the Class 3A Division II rankings. West Rusk is scheduled to host Troup (5-2, 2-1) on Friday in New London.
Gunter (6-0), a 54-21 winner over Howe, stayed at No. 1.
Timpson (7-0, 3-0) is still tops in Class 2A Division I after the Bears ran past Pineland West Sabine 70-8. Timpson visits Joaquin (6-1, 4-0) on Friday.
In Class 2A Division II, Mart (7-0) is No. 1 after a bye week.
The Carlisle Indians (7-0, 2-0) remained at No. 6 after their 49-20 win over Cushing in a District 11-2A Division II game. The Tribe visits Mount Enterprise (1-6, 0-2).
Milano (6-0) entered the poll at No. 10 as previous No. 10 Bremond (5-2) lost to Granger (31-28). Milano is scheduled to visit Bremond on Friday.
Other No. 1 teams include: Abbott (7-0, Class 1A Six-Man Division I), Benjamin (6-0, Class 1A Six-Man Division II), Dallas Parish Episcopal (6-1, Private Schools: 11-Man) and Pasadena First Baptist (7-0, Private Schools, Six-Man).
---
Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school rankings after Week 8, distributed by The Associated Press.
CLASS 6A
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1. Galena Park North Shore (7-0) W: Beaumont West Brook, 56-7 1
2. Austin Westlake (7-0) W: Dripping Springs, 29-10 2
3. Duncanville (6-0) W: Mansfield, 38-3 3
4. Southlake Carroll (7-0) W: Keller Central, 49-3 4
5. Katy (7-0) Idle:, 5
6. Denton Guyer (7-0) W: Denton Braswell, 62-7 6
7. Humble Atascocita (6-1) W: Humble, 58-0 7
8. Cibolo Steele (7-0) W: San Marcos, 49-14 8
9. Allen (6-1) W: McKinney, 31-28 9
10. Arlington Martin (6-1) W: Arlington Sam Houston, 69-14 10
11. DeSoto (6-1) W: Mansfield Lake Ridge, 86-26 11
12. Spring Westfield (6-1) W: Aldine Eisenhower, 64-0 12
13. Alvin Shadow Creek (7-0) W: Alvin, 52-0 13
14. Dallas Highland Park (7-0) W: Irving Nimitz, 51-6 14
15. San Antonio Brennan (6-1) W: San Antonio Stevens, 59-0 15
16. Prosper (6-1) W: McKinney Boyd, 49-16 18
17. Dripping Springs (6-1) L: Austin Westlake, 29-10 16
18. Austin Vandegrift (6-1) W: Round Rock, 30-22 17
19. Trophy Club Nelson (7-0) W: Keller, 45-17 22
20. Rockwall (7-1) W: North Forney, 63-14 20
21. Klein Collins (7-0) W: Klein Forest, 28-17 21
22. North Crowley (7-0) W: Weatherford, 47-27 23
23. New Caney (7-0) W: Conroe Grand Oaks, 44-0 24
24. Round Rock (6-1) L: Austin Vandegrift, 30-22 19
25. Humble Summer Creek (4-3) W: Humble Kingwood, 56-7 25
Dropped out: None
---
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1. Longview (7-0) W: North Mesquite, 49-19 1
2. Mansfield Timberview (7-0) W: Dallas Molina, 60-0 2
3. College Station (6-1) W: Leander Glenn, 27-24 3
4. Aledo (6-2) W: Burleson Centennial, 64-21 5
5. Port Arthur Memorial (7-0) W: Baytown Goose Creek Memorial, 63-13 4
6. Frisco Reedy (8-0) W: Sherman, 42-6 7
7. Lancaster (5-2) W: Forney, 56-6 8
8. Amarillo Tascosa (6-1) Idle 9
9. Midlothian (7-0) Idle NR
10. PSJA North (7-0) W: McAllen Rowe, 63-14 NR
Dropped out: No. 6 Burleson Centennial, No. 10 Richmond Foster
---
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1. Argyle (7-0) W: Frisco Emerson, 24-10 1
2. Fort Bend Marshall (6-1) W: Nederland, 24-0 3
3. Liberty Hill (7-1) W: Lockhart, 35-14 2
4. Texarkana Texas (6-1) W: Marshall, 42-35 4
5. Grapevine (6-1) W: Fort Worth Southwest, 31-6 5
6. Montgomery Lake Creek (8-0) W: Bryan Rudder, 51-3 7
7. Midlothian Heritage (6-1) W: Ennis, 38-35 6
8. San Antonio Alamo Heights (6-1) W: San Antonio Harlandale, 48-0 9
9. Dallas South Oak Cliff (4-3) Idle 10
10. Lucas Lovejoy (5-2) W: Crandall, 49-35 NR
Dropped out: No. 8 Wichita Falls Rider
---
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1. Stephenville (7-0) W: Waxahachie Life, 63-20 1
2. China Spring (7-1) W: Waco La Vega, 42-7 2
3. Corpus Christi Calallen (8-0) W: Alice, 37-30 3
4. Boerne (7-0) W: San Antonio Memorial, 35-0 4
5. Anna (7-0) W: Kaufman, 42-21 5
6. Celina (6-1) W: Wilmer-Hutchins, 37-17 6
7. Lumberton (6-1) W: Vidor, 47-21 7
8. Canyon (7-0) W: Hereford, 32-0 9
9. Kilgore (6-2) W: Henderson, 42-21 10
10. Tyler Chapel Hill (5-2) W: Lindale, 79-45 NR
Dropped out: No. 8 Kaufman
---
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1. Carthage (8-0) W: Rusk, 49-0 1
2. Gilmer (6-0) W: Texarkana Liberty-Eylau, 59-20 2
3. Cuero (6-1) W: Gonzales, 56-13 3
4. Silsbee (7-0) W: Liberty, 61-6 4
5. Bellville (8-0) W: Sealy, 28-7 5
6. Wimberley (7-0) W: Manor New Tech, 63-0 6
7. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (5-2) W: Pittsburg, 35-0 7
8. Wichita Falls Hirschi (4-2) Idle:, 8
9. Glen Rose (6-1) W: Godley, 69-35 9
10. Aubrey (6-2) W: Krum, 47-19 10
Dropped out: None
---
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1. Franklin (7-0) W: Troy, 49-14 1
2. Bushland (8-0) W: Amarillo River Road, 68-0 4
3. Grandview (6-1) W: Dallas Inspired Vision, 69-0 3
4. Malakoff (7-1) W: Eustace, 77-0 5
5. Hitchcock (8-0) W: Columbus, 33-28 NR
6. Columbus (7-1) L: Hitchcock, 33-28 2
7. Llano (8-0) W: Marion, 35-7 8
8. Cameron Yoe (5-2) W: McGregor, 56-21 9
9. Brock (3-4) W: Whitesboro, 39-35 10
10. Lorena (6-2) W: Rockdale, 63-20 NR
Dropped out: No. 6 Breckenridge, No. 7 Winnsboro
---
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1. Gunter (6-0) W: Howe, 54-21 1
2. Holliday (7-0) W: Henrietta, 41-14 2
3. Newton (7-1) W: Trinity, 72-6 3
4. Canadian (5-2) W: Spearman, 42-3 5
5. Bells (5-2) W: Blue Ridge, 82-32 4
6. New London West Rusk (5-2) W: Grand Saline, 38-35 6
7. Poth (6-1) W: Nixon-Smiley, 44-6 7
8. Palmer (7-0) W: Mildred, 35-20 8
9. Lexington (7-0) W:, 36-6 Elkhart 9
10. Wall (6-1) W: Ballinger, 36-0 10
Dropped out: None
---
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1. Timpson (7-0) W: West Sabine, 70-8 1
2. Hawley (7-0) W: Winters, 60-6 2
3. Crawford (7-0) W: Moody, 55-0 3
4. Shiner (7-1) W: Skidmore-Tynan, 49-0 4
5. Refugio (6-1) Idle 5
6. Stratford (7-0) W: Panhandle, 40-35 6
7. Tolar (7-0) W: De Leon, 50-7 7
8. Cisco (7-1) W: Stamford, 47-14 8
9. Centerville (5-2) W: Groveton, 42-7 9
10. Coleman (6-2) W: Hamilton, 42-7 10
Dropped out: None
---
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1. Mart (7-0) Idle 1
2. Burton (7-0) W: Snook, 54-12 2
3. Wellington (6-1) W: Memphis, 50-0 3
4. Wink (7-0) W: Iraan 56-14 4
5. Chilton (7-0) W: Bartlett, 56-0 5
6. Price Carlisle (7-0) W: Cushing, 49-20 6
7. Santo (7-0) W: Lindsay, 28-0 7
8. Albany (5-2) W: Cross Plains, 56-0 8
9. Granger (6-1) W: Bremond, 31-28 9
10. Milano (6-0) W: Iola, 41-6 NR
Dropped out: No. 10 Bremond
---
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1. Abbott (7-0) Idle 1
2. Westbrook (6-1) W: Roby, 86-36 2
3. May (7-0) W: Lometa, 54-6 3
4. Jonesboro (7-1) W: Santa Anna, 62-16 4
5. Rankin (6-1) Idle 5
6. Happy (6-1) W: Lubbock Kingdom Prep, 78-38 6
7. Garden City (7-1) W: Gail Borden County, 81-36 7
8. Mertzon Irion County (6-0) W: Eden, 78-0 8
9. Gordon (7-0) W: Bryson, 58-0 9
10. Medina (8-0) W: Leakey, 64-14 10
Dropped out: None
---
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1. Benjamin (6-0) Idle 1
2. Cherokee (6-0) Idle 2
3. Balmorhea (6-1) W: Grandfalls-Royalty, 76-0 3
4. Oglesby (8-0) W: Evant, 72-16 4
5. Richland Springs (5-1) W: Rochelle, 44-40 5
6. Loraine (6-1) Idle 6
7. Sanderson (7-0) W: Dell City, 66-14 7
8. Whitharral (7-1) W: Cotton Center, 60-0 8
9. Rising Star (6-1) Idle 9
10. Bluff Dale (6-1) Idle NR
Dropped out: No. 10 Silverton
---
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1. Dallas Parish Episcopal (6-1) W: SA Cornerstone, 42-6 1
2. Austin Regents (7-0) W: Austin Hyde Park, 42-0 2
3. Houston St. Thomas (7-0) W: Tomball Concordia, 35-7 3
4. Argyle Liberty Christian (7-1) W: Midland Christian, 24-14 5
5. Plano Prestonwood (6-1) W: FW Nolan, 42-7 NR
Dropped out: No. 4 Episcopal School of Dallas
---
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 8 Prv rank
1. Pasadena First Baptist (7-0) W: Katy Faith West, 63-0 2
2. Lucas Christian (8-0) W: Nazarene Christian, 54-6 3
3. Baytown Christian (7-0) W: Conroe Covenant, 69-64 4
4. Conroe Covenant (7-1) L: Baytown Christian, 69-64 1
5. Fort Worth Covenant Classical (6-1) W: Keller Harvest Christian, 64-0 5
Dropped out: None