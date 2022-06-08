In the third meeting between Arkansas and Oklahoma State since Saturday, it was a freshman from Bullard who helped send the Razorbacks to the Super Regionals.
Hagen Smith pitched the final two innings and had four strikeouts as Arkansas took a 7-3 win over the Cowboys Monday night in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
“It was unbelievable,” Arkansas head baseball coach Dave Van Horn said in the postgame press conference. “I thought it was unbelievable. He was the guy, I had trouble sleeping last night, and I talked to Coach (Matt) Hobbs before we went to bed. I talked to him when we met at breakfast, and I said, ‘if it gets to the last three innings of the game, and it’s tight, and our guys are all tired, Hagen, he’s ready to go.’
“I asked the pitchers to text me last night, on the bus I asked them. If you’ve got anything, you tell me what you’ve got. Phone started dinging, ding ding. Hagen Smith was the first text on my phone. He said, ‘my arm feels awesome.’ He said, ‘I want the ball in any situation.’ He sent it to me; I got it before I even got to my room. I spoke to him. I felt like he really wanted the ball. He has all the ability in the world. He didn’t have a good outing the day before last. To get out those good hitters, we need that kind of stuff on the mound. Once he got it together, and he struck out nine hole, the one hole, our team was jacked.”
Smith started Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State and allowed two runs on one hit with one strikeout and four walks in 1.1 innings, while throwing 46 pitches. Down 7-3 early and 10-5 after six innings, Arkansas scored 15 runs in the final three innings to take a 20-12 win.
Oklahoma State came back with a 14-10 win in 10 innings on Sunday to force Monday’s game.
Arkansas jumped out to a 5-0 lead on Monday, but Oklahoma State chipped away. With the score at 5-3 entering the bottom of the eighth, the East Texas lefthander took over on the mound for the Razorbacks after Zebulon Vermillion gave up a leadoff single to David Mendham.
Smith hit a batter before getting a fielder’s choice out. Smith walked Brett Brown before rebounding with strikeouts of Chase Adkison and Roc Riggio to strand the bases loaded.
In the bottom of the ninth, Zach Ehrhard flew out to right before Smith came back with two straight strikeouts to end the game.
“We talked about it in the fall, that if we had enough, we would love to close Hagen Smith,” Van Horn said. We loved him. In the fall, what did we give him, two innings here, one inning there, and he was lights out, most of the time. And we were going wow! This guy can pitch 91-94, but if you say here’s the ball for one inning, he touched 97-98 in the fall. One inning here and there. He turned 18 in August. He’s the youngest guy on my team. If we had that luxury to close him, that would be fantastic.”
Monday night was Smith’s first save of the season.
Smith is 6-2 on the year with a 4.89 ERA with 79 strikeouts and 42 walks.
Smith was originally committed to Oklahoma State before eventually signing with Arkansas.
Arkansas (41-19) advances to face North Carolina in the Chapel Hill Super Regional beginning Saturday in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Game 1 will be at 10 a.m. Saturday on ESPN. Game 2 will be at noon Sunday on either ESPN or ESPN2. Details for an if necessary Game 3 are to be determined.
