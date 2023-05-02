BULLARD — Bullard’s trio of college signees on Tuesday morning included someone from north of the border, someone from south of the border and a student-athlete who started her sport as a freshman.
Chloe Howard will play soccer for Tyler Junior College. Saelyr Hunt will play softball at LeTourneau University. Ana Morales will run cross country and track at Southwestern University.
Howard’s friend, Maddi Cummings, asked her to join the soccer team as a freshman. Four years later, Howard will stay close to home to play for one of the premier junior college programs in the country.
The TJC Apache Ladies have won five national championships since 2009.
“Since they’re the No. 1 JUCO in the nation, I really feel like I would get better, and I’m really excited to continue playing there,” Howard said.
Howard is a center back defender.
She said she will likely major in communications and broadcasting with hopes of one day being a sports broadcaster.
Hunt moved to Bullard in December 2021 during the middle of her junior season and joined the Lady Panther softball team that went on to make its second straight state tournament appearance.
Hunt didn’t move from another Texas town, though. Hunt and her family moved from Juneau, Alaska.
“We are thankful you and your family found Bullard, America,” Bullard head softball coach Julie Murry said.
Now, Hunt will take her talents to Longview to play for LeTourneau.
“I was really interested in their aviation program,” Hunt said. “I toured the aviation school, so I was really excited about that. They have a great program, and I am very excited to be able to do that.”
Hunt plays outfield for the Lady Panthers but will be a middle infielder for LeTournau.
Hunt said her major will be professional flight with a concentration in either military or maintenance. She also will get her commercial and private flying license.
Morales came to East Texas six years ago. Her father, Adrian Morales, said he and his wife moved to Jacksonville to work as teachers.
“It’s great to see our daughter’s dreams come true,” he said.
Morales will run distance for Southwestern in Georgetown.
“I really liked their kinesiology program,” she said. “They have a really good kinesiology program. I was more focused on an education than running. Southwestern, they were able to offer both.”
Morales has been Academic All-State all four years of high school.