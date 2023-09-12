BULLARD — Ayden Barrett threw for more than 300 yards and Quasy Warren scored three rushing touchdowns as the Bullard Panthers defeated the Quinlan Ford Panthers 42-24 on Friday at Panther Stadium.
Bullard improves to 3-0 on the season, while Quinlan Ford falls to 1-2.
Barrett hit on 11 of 22 passing attempts for 306 yards and two touchdown passes. He also added 65 yards and a TD on five carries on the ground.
Barrett scored on a 50-yard run for the first TD of the game. He added TD passes of 62 yards to Hendrix Smith and 68 yards to Clifford Douglas.
Warren rushed for 101 yards 18 carries, scoring on runs of 1, 2 and 2 yards.
Douglas had four catches for 141 yards and the TD. He also caught a two-point conversion pass from Barrett.
Crew Bowman and Noah Hill had interceptions and Ryan Baird recovered a fumble.
Trey Martin had 10 tackles with Logan Smith adding seven stops. Jachin Salas and Bowman had six tackles apiece.
Cason Craig had three tackles for loss with two from Smith. Salas, Baird, Nehemiah Thomas and Ben Villani had one each.
Zalen Morales led Ford with 206 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. He scored on runs of 34 and 97 yards.
Payton Wallen threw a 29-yard TD pass to Jeremiah Coleman. Ford had three two-point conversion run — Morales, Landon Edwards and JJ Jorzig.
Ford travels to Emory to face the Rains Wildcats on Friday, while Bullard visits Mineola on Friday.
Whitehouse 45, Corsicana 8
CORSICANA — The Whitehouse defense held Corsicana to a minus seven rushing as the Wildcats scored a 45-8 victory on Friday at Community National Bank & Trust Stadium.
The Wildcats won their second straight game to improve to 2-1, while the Tigers fall to 2-1.
Quarterback Josh Green tossed two TD passes and Tyler Lacombe and Jayson Williams scored two touchdowns each.
Green led the Wildcats in rushing with 85 yards on 13 carries, while hitting on 4 of 11 passing attempts for 65 yards.
Lacombe added 73 yards on three carries and Williams added 72 yards on 12 totes. Iven Lacy contributed 50 yards on five attempts.
Braylen Jackson had four catches for 65 yards and two TDs.
On the offensive line, Dylan Acker had three pancake blocks with one each by Chris Woodley, Debraylen McDonald and Johnathan Bush.
Hayden Ross led the defense with nine tackles with Kaden Mackey adding eight. They were followed by Shawn Rios (6), Mark Torres (5) and Peyton Blackmon (5).
Blackmon had two tackles for loss with one each from Ross, Hunter McCarty, Mackey, Brett Bowman, Markyle Johnson and Caleb Toombs.
Sacks were by Ross (1), Marcus Franklin (1), Blackmon (.5), Keilon Caldwell (.5), Peyton Bryan (.5) and Johnson (.5).
Ross, McCarty and Toombs caused fumbles with recoveries by Torres and Rios.
Beaux Benson was 6 of 6 on PATs and added a field goal.
Corsicana quarterback Chris Martinez hit on 18 of 30 passing attempts for 206 yards.
The Tigers open District 5-5A Division II play on Friday, traveling to Ennis.
Whitehouse is slated to host Henderson on Friday.
Central Arkansas 70, Texas College 2
CONWAY, Ark. — Central Arkansas scored five first-quarter touchdowns en route to a 70-2 win over the Texas College Steers on Saturday on First Security Field at Estes Stadium.
The Bears improve to 1-1, while the Steers fall to 0-2.
“I’m proud of our guys,” Bears Coach Nathan Brown said. “We knew Texas College was going to come in a bit undermanned with circumstances they were in. But I tell you this, hats off to them, the way they competed. That was impressive, because I don’t know how many guys they played, but they played hard.
“They kept us on our toes, we had to play four quarters. Some of our reserves got in and had to compete, and I think that’s good. That bodes well for our program, getting guys in and getting an opportunity to be in front of the home crowd under the lights. So we got what we needed accomplished. We got out of here, knock on wood, hopefully injury free, and obviously holding some guys that we hope get healthy for next week.”
The Bears (1-1), who played roughly 90 players on Saturday, scored on 10 consecutive possessions, including three touchdowns in the opening seven minutes and five in the opening quarter, to knock off the NAIA Steers. Texas College was a late replacement for Arkansas-Pine Bluff, due to a scheduling issue with the Golden Lions.
In the fourth quarter, Texas College’s Dylan Dubois tackled Ja’Braxton Boone in the end zone for a safety.
Brodrick Brown (6 of 17 for 41 yards, 2 interceptions) and Isaiah Sadler (6 of 14 for 2 yards) played QB for the Steers. Tamogue Sloan led TC in rushing with 23 yards on six carries. Deiontray Hill had three catches for 33 yards.
Kylin James led the Bears in rushing with 103 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.
Central Arkansas, which lost to Oklahoma State 27-13 last week, will visit North Dakota State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Steers will play their home opener on Saturday, hosting Ottawa-Arizona at 6 p.m. at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.