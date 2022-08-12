The Bullard Lady Panthers captured three wins on Friday in the Tyler ISD Volleyball Tournament.
Bullard defeated Chapel Hill (25-12, 25-17), Ore City (25-8, 25-4) and Mabank (25-14, 25-23) at Tyler Legacy High School.
Leading the Lady Panthers were Olivia Anderson (17 kills, 11 digs, 2 aces), Paige Whiteland (22 kills), Campbell Clark (11 kills), Rylee Miller (8 kills), Callie Bailey (39 digs, 3 aces), Libby Luscombe (17 digs, 3 aces) and Taylor Clark (59 assists).
Bullard (6-2) will now play in the Silver Bracket on Saturday at Tyler High School. The Lady Panthers' first game is against West Rusk at 8 a.m. on Court 4.