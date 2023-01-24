VAN — The Bullard Panthers scored a 1-0 victory over Van on Friday in a District 14-4A soccer opener at Van Memorial Stadium.
Jackson Elam scored the only goal in the 64th minute. Gage Acker had the assist.
In the JV game, Bullard won 2-0 as Dario Dunman and Cameron Cooksey scored. Cooksey also had an assist.
"Very close games between the Vandals and the Panthers Friday night," Bullard Coach Ryan Tierney said. "Both teams came out victorious after hard fought battles. The Vandals controlled most of the game at the varsity level with 54 percent of the possession, but this did not prevent the Panthers from creating opportunities off the counter attack. This would prove to be the difference maker when sophomore Gage Acker would force a turnover at half field then send a through ball to forward running junior Jackson Elam who would score the game winning goal.
"Goalkeeper Treason Wynne would also have a good night with 11 saves, most of them from shots outside the box, but one quality save in the first half — preventing the Vandals from taking the lead early in the game."