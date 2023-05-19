CARTHAGE — David Wilson worked a complete game on the mound for Bullard, striking out nine with one walk and five hits allowed as the Panthers earned a 3-2 win over Carthage to force a third-and-deciding game in a Class 4A regional quarterfinal baseball series.
Carthage won the opener on Thursday, at Tyler’s Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field. The teams will meet at 3 p.m. Saturday in Lufkin to settle things.
Bryson Mason doubled, singled twice and drove in a run for Bullard. Dylan Fowler singled twice, and Jachin Salas and Chase Randall drove in runs for the Panthers.
Braden Smith doubled and scored once in the loss for Carthage. Cale Preston, Todd Register, Brooks Brewster and Noah Paddie all added singles, and Brewster and Connor Cuff drove in runs.
Dillon Davenport took the pitching loss. He struck out four, walked three and gave up three earned runs in seven innings.
White Oak 5, Harmony 1
WHITEHOUSE — Gavyn Jones homered for the second straight night, Landyn Grant went the distance on the mound for White Oak and the Roughnecks stayed alive in a Class 3A best-of-three regional quarterfinal playoff series with a 5-1 win over the Harmony Eagles.
Harmony won the opening game of the series on Thursday. The teams will settle things at 6 p.m. on Saturday at Longview High School’s Lobo Field.
Jones homered, doubled and drove in three runs for White Oak. Noah Carter, Drake Kneifl and Grant all added singles, with Grant driving in a run.
Grant struck out seven, walked six and gave up one earned run on four hits.
Hayden Johnson, Boston Seahorn, Tucker Tittle and Aiden Tranholt all singled in the loss for Harmony. Tranholt drove in a run. Seahorn struck out four, walked a couple and gave up two earned runs on four hits in five innings.