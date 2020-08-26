The Bullard Community Library remains closed through the end of August for a series of much-needed renovations.
The project, which began Aug. 10, brings about $25,000 worth of improvements to the 1980 pine log facility that had so badly deteriorated in recent years patrons could see sunlight shining through the rotting logs as they browsed for books.
“Over the years, the weather and climate has taken its toll on the wood,” explained Tony Johnson, Bullard library’s board president. “Honestly, it was an embarrassment to the library board to have our citizens and patrons pass by or come into the library in the shape it was in.”
The board had hoped to construct an entirely new library in the near future, but donations to the library had “slowed down tremendously” over the years, and the existing damages were only worsening over time, Johnson said.
A tough decision, which meant that plans for the new building would be tabled for the time being, had to be made.
“With renovations of other buildings in the area, the board thought this would be a great time to start with some renovations of our own,” Johnson said. “We want to make our library a place that people in our city, community, and surrounding cities can be proud of once again.”
Planned improvements include: a total replacement of the east and west walls of the existing 3,000-square-foot building, as those had suffered the brunt of the age-related damages; improvements to the north and south frames; the installation of new windows and doors and a total redesign of the porch and front entry.
Patrons have already taken to Facebook to express their excitement over the visible changes, calling the improvements a “face-lift” that “looks GREAT already.”
Many have expressed hope for changes to the interior of the library.
While the new renovations do add safety and stability to the library, Johnson said, not much will have changed inside just yet.
“The community and patrons can expect a safer and more stable building than before, but with very little improvement inside at this point due to our lack of funding,” he said.
He added that the board has applied for grants that would provide funding for interior renovations, and that they are awaiting news to see if they qualify for any awards.
“We will be adding some landscaping thanks to some donations from one of our local businesses,” Johnson said. “Also, we were grateful to one of the building material manufacturers that donated $500 towards our project.”
He similarly expressed gratitude to the City of Bullard and other local businesses for their help, cooperation and in-kind donations.
As renovations continue, a few unexpected damages have emerged. Donations to help with those added expenses are always welcome, Johnson said.
Anyone wishing to donate can do so by sending funds to:
Bullard Community Library
211 W Main St.
Bullard, Texas 75757