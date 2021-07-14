Coach: Scott Ryle (5th year, 23-20 at Brook Hill; Overall: 41-31)
District: TAPPS Division II District 2
Stadium: Young Field at Herrington Stadium, 22450 FM 2493 (Old Jacksonville Hwy.), Bullard, Texas 75757 (Capacity: 2,500; year opened: 2005)
2019 result: 8-4
Returning letterman/starters: 15/6 (3 offensive, 3 defensive)
Offense: Spread
Offensive notables: WR Carson Richards, Sr. (6-1, 175) ... OL/DL William Roberts, Sr. (6-6, 260) ... WR TyJuan Cannon, Sr. (6-2, 160) ... OL Alessandro Cairati, Jr. (6-4, 280) ...
Defense: 3-4
Defensive notables: LB/RB Lane Barter, Sr. (6-0, 190) ... LB Nick LaRocca, Jr. (5-10, 195) ...
2019 Outlook: "We graduated a large senior class and are looking for young players to step up this year," Coach Ryle said. ... The Guard lost standout quarterback Garrett Esposito to graduation and a host of other starters from last year's outstanding squad, including WR/DB Seth Moss, LB Nico Flores, DB Jake Shaffer, C Jere Saranpaa and DB Fisher Bass, among others.
Did You Know?: William Roberts is a 4.0 student with a 30ACT plays base in the orchestra and also plays basketball. ... Wally Dawkins is the Director of Athletics. ... The Brook Hill School's first year was in 1997 and became a boarding school in 2003. ... Due to the COVID-19 Brook Hill's annual American Warriors Bowl is not scheduled this year. The Tyler Ford/Brook Hill American Warrior Bowl Classic brings in teams of interest to the local East Texas community. Previous teams have been California St. Bernard’s High School (2015), Florida Boca Raton Saint John Paul (2016), Canada Royal Imperial Collegiate (2017), Plano John Paul II (2018) and Fort Worth Southwest Christian (2019).