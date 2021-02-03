BULLARD — After making a big splash with fall signings, Bullard High School had another wave on Wednesday.
Five athletes signed with colleges before family, friends, coaches, teammates and classmates during National Signing Day on Wednesday at the BHS Auditorium.
For football, Peyton Ellis signed with Texas A&M University-Commerce with Riley Long and Travis Rude going to McPherson College (McPherson, Kansas). John Engle picked Howard Payne University (Brownwood).
Baseball player Ryley Sharp inked with Crown College (Saint Bonifacius, Minnesota).
Bullard football coach and athletic director Scott Callaway said the group of five had all their academics in order, thus allowing them to sign to play athletics beyond high school.
Callaway said Sharp, a catcher, moved from Louisiana and is now a Texan. He expects great things in the spring from Sharp and the No. 2 ranked Panthers baseball squad.
Offensive lineman Ellis was a three-year letterman and two-year starter. Engle, a linebacker, was a two-year starter and Co-District 7-4A Division II Defensive Player of the Year.
Long was a three-year starter and was all-district on both sides of the ball. Rude was a two-year letterman.
Former Tyler Lee baseball Larry Jones was in attendance to watch the signing of Sharp. He is a longtime friend of Sharp's father, Brad Sharp.
In Early Signing Day, Bullard athletes signing were baseball players Hagen Smith (University of Arkansas), Gage Wakefield (University of Texas at Austin), Connor Carson (Abilene Christian University) and Bryce Jewell (Abilene Christian University). The Lady Panthers signed for softball — Ariel Matula with Butler Community College of El Dorado, Kansas; and basketball — Stephanie King with Jacksonville College.