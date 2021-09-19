Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for Sept. 9 to Sept. 15:
Hawkins Custom Homes, 1304 Bennett Avenue, commercial new, $195,000
WRL General Contractors, 410 W. Erwin St., commercial remodel/renovation, $400,000
JHF Engineering, 2505 Walton Road, commercial new parking lots, $1,000,000
WRL General Contractors LTD., 1201 W. Grande Boulevard, commercial new, $2,500,000
Boone & Boone Construction, 4409 Tyler Park Drive, commercial shell, $550,820
Clader Homes LLC., 3112 Forest Ridge, residential new, $700,000
Sherrill Construction Co., 8934 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial addition, $180,000
Sidar Builders LLC., 3033 Legacy Circle, residential new, $294,900
CBG Root Construction LLC., 525 S. Beckham Avenue, commercial new, $39,000
Sidar Builders LLC., 3040 Legacy Circle, residential new, $254,900
Sidar Builders LLC., 3044 Legacy Circle, residential new, $274,900
Sidar Builders LLC., 3037 Legacy Circle, residential new, $254,900
Aire Serv. of Smith County, 3215 Old Jacksonville Highway, commercial mechanical alterations, $5,720
Doran Mechanical, 3805 Brookside Drive, commercial mechanical alterations, $3,800
Harris, Riley Construction LP., 6020 Old Bullard Road, conditional permanent electric, $900,000
Modern Indoor Comfort Zone, 3030 Hwy. 31, commercial mechanical alterations, $7,500
Haws Roofing Co., 2606 E. 5th St., commercial roof replacement, $38,652