Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for Sept. 30 to Oct. 6:
Palmer/Grasch Inc., 909 W. Southwest Loop 323, commercial remodel/renovation, $47,500
Michael F. Wilson, 817 W. 29th St., commercial grading
PM Design Group, 1300 S. Beckham Avenue, commercial finish out for restaurant, $305,000
Shipp Engineering Services LLC., 3943 Old Jacksonville Highway, commercial grading, $2,000
Paragon Construction & Associates LLC., 1019 Baxter Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $300,000
T.A. Fairhurst Design+Build, 1405 Brandywine Drive, single-family remodel/renovation, $325,000
Paragon Construction & Associates LLC., 1025 Baxter Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $100,000
KEA General Contractors, 2608 McDonald Road 100, commercial finish out for hospital/institution, $3,242,962
Patriots Tower LLC., 110 N. College Avenue, commercial interior demolition
Backyard Connection LLC., 3885 Brighton Creek Circle, single-family pool, $350,000
Riley Harris Construction, 3001 University Boulevard, commercial mechanical alterations, $93,000
Rose City Air, 1015 Pruitt Pl., commercial mechanical alterations, $10,125
Klay’s AC & Heat, 205 W. Locust St., commercial mechanical alterations
RVP Construction Inc., 3400 Van Highway, commercial driveway
RVP Construction Inc., 1001 W. Grande Boulevard, commercial driveway