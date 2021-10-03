Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for Sept. 23 to Sept. 29:
Lay Construction LLC., 3300 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial finish out, $75,000
Langan Engineering, 1531 S. Southwest Loop 323, commercial grading, $45,000
MCCAA Construction, 2230 W. Grande Boulevard 104, commercial interior remodel/renovation, $124,000
Pardue, Mike Homes Inc., 3387 Bridgewood Trail, residential new home, $972,400
East Texas Refrigeration Co., 3531 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial new mechanical, $40,000
Lakeside Commercial Builders, 4790 S. Broadway Avenue, conditional permanent electric, $341,523
Lakeside Commercial Builders, 4790 S. Broadway Avenue, temporary gas/plumbing, $341,523
East Texas Refrigeration Co., 110 N. College Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $250,000
Maddox Services, 5620 Old Bullard Road, commercial mechanical alterations, $77,550
Aire Service of Smith Co., 1021 E. Southeast Loop 323, commercial mechanical alterations, $10,725.40
East Texas Refrigeration Co., 3905 University Boulevard, commercial new mechanical, $8,000