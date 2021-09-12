Stock_Building_Permits_Metro_Creative_7
Buy Now

(Metro Creative Graphics)

Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for Sept. 2 to Sept. 8:

Romero Remodeling and Construction, 858 S. Southeast Loop 323, commercial addition, $20,000

Mudslingers Drive-Thru Coffee, 2311 E. Southeast Loop 323, commercial new restaurant, $100,000

Yates Development, 6058 Hillcross Cv, residential new single-family home, $415,000

PDQ Fence Co. Inc., 3901 Old Jacksonville Highway, commercial remodel/renovation, $136,900.44

Watson Commercial Construction, 5620 Old Bullard Road, commercial finish out, $407,004

Moss Concrete Const. Co., 689 Rice Road, commercial driveway

Sidar Builders LLC., 3012, 3017, 3032 Legacy Circle, residential new single-family homes, $264,900 each

Sidar Builders LLC., 3013 Legacy Circle, residential new single-family home, $254,900

Sidar Builders LLC., 3016 and 3025 Legacy Circle, residential new single-family homes, $274,900 each

Stonewater Roofing, 308 E. Front St., commercial roof replacement, $105,152.39

F6 Investments LLC., 1424 Dueling Oaks, conditional permanent electric, $300,000

Maddox Services, 2400 E. Gentry Parkway, commercial mechanical alterations, $5,830

Maddox Services, 500 N. Bois D Arc Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $12,560

Sentry General Contractors Inc., 3609 and 3515 Old Bullard Road, commercial demolitions, $25,000 each

Sentry General Contractors Inc., 3600 Old Bullard Road, commercial demolition, $125,000

Loftis Heating & Air Conditioning, 1910 Roseland Boulevard, commercial mechanical alterations

Whole Enterprise, 713 W. Southwest Loop 323, commercial interior demolition

Welday Services Group, 10926 Hwy. 69 N., commercial demolition

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed