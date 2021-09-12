Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for Sept. 2 to Sept. 8:
Romero Remodeling and Construction, 858 S. Southeast Loop 323, commercial addition, $20,000
Mudslingers Drive-Thru Coffee, 2311 E. Southeast Loop 323, commercial new restaurant, $100,000
Yates Development, 6058 Hillcross Cv, residential new single-family home, $415,000
PDQ Fence Co. Inc., 3901 Old Jacksonville Highway, commercial remodel/renovation, $136,900.44
Watson Commercial Construction, 5620 Old Bullard Road, commercial finish out, $407,004
Moss Concrete Const. Co., 689 Rice Road, commercial driveway
Sidar Builders LLC., 3012, 3017, 3032 Legacy Circle, residential new single-family homes, $264,900 each
Sidar Builders LLC., 3013 Legacy Circle, residential new single-family home, $254,900
Sidar Builders LLC., 3016 and 3025 Legacy Circle, residential new single-family homes, $274,900 each
Stonewater Roofing, 308 E. Front St., commercial roof replacement, $105,152.39
F6 Investments LLC., 1424 Dueling Oaks, conditional permanent electric, $300,000
Maddox Services, 2400 E. Gentry Parkway, commercial mechanical alterations, $5,830
Maddox Services, 500 N. Bois D Arc Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $12,560
Sentry General Contractors Inc., 3609 and 3515 Old Bullard Road, commercial demolitions, $25,000 each
Sentry General Contractors Inc., 3600 Old Bullard Road, commercial demolition, $125,000
Loftis Heating & Air Conditioning, 1910 Roseland Boulevard, commercial mechanical alterations
Whole Enterprise, 713 W. Southwest Loop 323, commercial interior demolition
Welday Services Group, 10926 Hwy. 69 N., commercial demolition