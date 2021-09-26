Stock_Building_Permits_Metro_Creative_7
Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for Sept. 16 to Sept. 22:

Harris, Riley Construction L.P., 1010 E. 1st St., commercial new, $1,500,000

Paragon Construction & Associates LLC., 3531 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $899,500

All Things New, 4519 Troup Highway, commercial finish out, $500,000

4-Coffey Properties LLC., 7331 Crosswater CV, residential new, $400,000

Powerhouse Retail Services, 5514 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial finish out, $26,605

Mujtaba Habeeb, 510 E. Front St., commercial remodel/renovation, $20,000

Kelly Bilt Construction LLC., 1519 Dueling Oaks, residential new, $499,000

Maddox Services, 6106 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $11,950

Maddox Services, 815 E. 1st St., commercial mechanical alterations, $24,940

AES Mechanical Services Group, 4305 Troup Highway, commercial mechanical alterations, $38,953

Aire Service of Smith County, 633 N. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $10,690

East Texas Refrigeration Co., 2608 McDonald Road 200, commercial mechanical alterations, $300,000

K&M Construction, 2301 S. Broadway Ave. B, commercial demolition

Luis E. Osollo, 4519 Troup Highway, commercial mechanical alterations

Maddox Services, 245 S. Southeast Loop 323, commercial mechanical alterations, $10,370

Maddox Services, 1010 E. 1st St., commercial new mechanical, $37,950

 
 

