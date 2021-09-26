Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for Sept. 16 to Sept. 22:
Harris, Riley Construction L.P., 1010 E. 1st St., commercial new, $1,500,000
Paragon Construction & Associates LLC., 3531 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $899,500
All Things New, 4519 Troup Highway, commercial finish out, $500,000
4-Coffey Properties LLC., 7331 Crosswater CV, residential new, $400,000
Powerhouse Retail Services, 5514 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial finish out, $26,605
Mujtaba Habeeb, 510 E. Front St., commercial remodel/renovation, $20,000
Kelly Bilt Construction LLC., 1519 Dueling Oaks, residential new, $499,000
Maddox Services, 6106 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $11,950
Maddox Services, 815 E. 1st St., commercial mechanical alterations, $24,940
AES Mechanical Services Group, 4305 Troup Highway, commercial mechanical alterations, $38,953
Aire Service of Smith County, 633 N. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $10,690
East Texas Refrigeration Co., 2608 McDonald Road 200, commercial mechanical alterations, $300,000
K&M Construction, 2301 S. Broadway Ave. B, commercial demolition
Luis E. Osollo, 4519 Troup Highway, commercial mechanical alterations
Maddox Services, 245 S. Southeast Loop 323, commercial mechanical alterations, $10,370
Maddox Services, 1010 E. 1st St., commercial new mechanical, $37,950