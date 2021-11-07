Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for Oct. 28-Nov. 3:
L’Equip Associates LLC., 505 S. Palace Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $30,000
Andi Lynn Ventures Inc., 8934 S. Broadway Avenue 400, commercial remodel/renovation, $100,000
Boone & Boone Construction, 5230 Old Jacksonville Highway, commercial tenant finish out, $200,000
CAPCO Engineering, 3029 McCormick Lane, commercial grading
Bill Barfield, 3901 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial new, $48,200
James Minshew, 2929 W. Northwest Loop 323, commercial remodel/renovation, $22,848
Tyler Building Systems, 3909 S. Southwest Loop 323, commercial interior demolition, $40,000
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 2734 E. 5th St., commercial mechanical alterations, $11,500
C Davis Heating And Air Conditioning, 1025 Baxter Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $2,000
C Davis Heating And Air Conditioning, 1019 Baxter Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $2,000
Stonebridge Heating A/C, 5230 Old Jacksonville Highway, new commercial mechanical, $48,900