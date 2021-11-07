Stock_Building_Permits_Metro_Creative_7
(Metro Creative Graphics)

Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for Oct. 28-Nov. 3:

L’Equip Associates LLC., 505 S. Palace Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $30,000

Andi Lynn Ventures Inc., 8934 S. Broadway Avenue 400, commercial remodel/renovation, $100,000

Boone & Boone Construction, 5230 Old Jacksonville Highway, commercial tenant finish out, $200,000

CAPCO Engineering, 3029 McCormick Lane, commercial grading

Bill Barfield, 3901 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial new, $48,200

James Minshew, 2929 W. Northwest Loop 323, commercial remodel/renovation, $22,848

Tyler Building Systems, 3909 S. Southwest Loop 323, commercial interior demolition, $40,000

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 2734 E. 5th St., commercial mechanical alterations, $11,500

C Davis Heating And Air Conditioning, 1025 Baxter Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $2,000

C Davis Heating And Air Conditioning, 1019 Baxter Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $2,000

Stonebridge Heating A/C, 5230 Old Jacksonville Highway, new commercial mechanical, $48,900

 
 

