Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for Oct. 21-27:
Rodney Hall, 15767 CR 285, residential Lake Tyler home, $390,000
PB2 Architecture+Engineering, 2025 S. Southwest Loop 323, commercial shell, $20,000
Harris, Riley Construction L.P., 3001 University Boulevard, commercial remodel renovation, $47,000
Jimmy Head, 3305 Robertson Road, commercial shell, $250,000
Tirion Works Management Inc., 6151 Paluxy Drive, commercial finish out, $170,000
Sidar Builders LLC., 3049 Legacy Circle, new residential, $274,900
Sidar Builders LLC., 3045 Legacy Circle, new residential, $254,900
Sidar Builders LLC., 3056 Legacy Circle, new residential, $254,900
Evans Air Conditioning Inc., 3115 E. 5th St., commercial mechanical alterations
Stiles Electric, 1201 W. Grande Boulevard, electrical alterations, $569,500
Athens AC and Heat, 223 E. Charnwood St., commercial mechanical alterations
Four Seasons Heating & AC, 2230 W. Grande Boulevard No. 104, commercial mechanical alterations