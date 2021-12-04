Stock_Building_Permits_Metro_Creative_7
Buy Now

(Metro Creative Graphics)

Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for Nov. 18 to Dec. 1:

Embree Constuction Group Inc., 8926 S. Broadway Avenue 152, commercial finish out, $330,000

Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4136 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, new residential, $477,280

Justin Simmons Construction, 15138 Eastside Road, residential Lake Tyler boathouse, $820,000

Jim Lowden, 2467 Mosaic Way, commercial finish out

F6 Investments LLC., 1526 Dueling Oaks, new residential, $400,000

Garrett and Associates Gen. Con., 2404 N. Grand Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $174,400

Joe R. Jones Construction, 5050 Troup Highway, commercial remodel/renovation, $250,000

Dewayne Manning Architect, 100 E. Ferguson St., commercial remodel/renovation, $49,000

City of Tyler, 423 W. Ferguson St., commercial finish out, $123,456

McCarthy Building Companies Inc., 501 Saunders Avenue, commercial finish out, $11,500,000

McCarthy Building Companies Inc., 501 Saunders Avenue, commercial finish out, $3,100,000

Moffett Construction Enterprises, 2722 W. Northwest Loop 323, commercial finish out, $85,000

Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 9162 Cave Branch, new residential, $346,028

Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 9135 Long Branch, new residential, $314,476

Jacobe Brothers Construction, 110 N. College Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $1,008,296

JMLM LLC., 7552 Princedale, new residential, $400,000

Casey Slone Construction LLC., 200 E. Ferguson St., commercial remodel/renovation, $508,198

Lay Construction LLC., 3120 S. Southwest Loop 323, commercial interior demolition

McCarthy Building Companies Inc., 501 Saunders Avenue 100, commercial driveway, $6,000

Wellborn Mechanical Services, 4500 Red Raider Drive, commercial mechanical alterations, $145,000

Heriberto Bustos, 1221 Bailey Drive, commercial driveway

Doran Mechanical, 109 E. Erwin St., new commercial mechanical, $3,800

Heriberto Bustos, 3205 W. Jackson St., commercial driveway

Jacobe Brothers Construction, 4825 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $25,357

Coy Dodd Air Conditioning Inc., 2045 Equestrian Lane, commercial mechanical alterations

Blazer Mechanical Services, 200 E. Ferguson St., commercial mechanical alterations, $6,138

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed