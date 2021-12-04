Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for Nov. 18 to Dec. 1:
Embree Constuction Group Inc., 8926 S. Broadway Avenue 152, commercial finish out, $330,000
Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4136 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, new residential, $477,280
Justin Simmons Construction, 15138 Eastside Road, residential Lake Tyler boathouse, $820,000
Jim Lowden, 2467 Mosaic Way, commercial finish out
F6 Investments LLC., 1526 Dueling Oaks, new residential, $400,000
Garrett and Associates Gen. Con., 2404 N. Grand Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $174,400
Joe R. Jones Construction, 5050 Troup Highway, commercial remodel/renovation, $250,000
Dewayne Manning Architect, 100 E. Ferguson St., commercial remodel/renovation, $49,000
City of Tyler, 423 W. Ferguson St., commercial finish out, $123,456
McCarthy Building Companies Inc., 501 Saunders Avenue, commercial finish out, $11,500,000
McCarthy Building Companies Inc., 501 Saunders Avenue, commercial finish out, $3,100,000
Moffett Construction Enterprises, 2722 W. Northwest Loop 323, commercial finish out, $85,000
Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 9162 Cave Branch, new residential, $346,028
Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 9135 Long Branch, new residential, $314,476
Jacobe Brothers Construction, 110 N. College Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $1,008,296
JMLM LLC., 7552 Princedale, new residential, $400,000
Casey Slone Construction LLC., 200 E. Ferguson St., commercial remodel/renovation, $508,198
Lay Construction LLC., 3120 S. Southwest Loop 323, commercial interior demolition
McCarthy Building Companies Inc., 501 Saunders Avenue 100, commercial driveway, $6,000
Wellborn Mechanical Services, 4500 Red Raider Drive, commercial mechanical alterations, $145,000
Heriberto Bustos, 1221 Bailey Drive, commercial driveway
Doran Mechanical, 109 E. Erwin St., new commercial mechanical, $3,800
Heriberto Bustos, 3205 W. Jackson St., commercial driveway
Jacobe Brothers Construction, 4825 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $25,357
Coy Dodd Air Conditioning Inc., 2045 Equestrian Lane, commercial mechanical alterations
Blazer Mechanical Services, 200 E. Ferguson St., commercial mechanical alterations, $6,138