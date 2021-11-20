Stock_Building_Permits_Metro_Creative_7
(Metro Creative Graphics)

Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for Nov. 11 to 17:

JR Custom Design & Construction Inc., 6096 New Copeland Road, commercial new, $195,000

ZPD+A Architects, 2055 W. Grande Boulevard, commercial remodel/renovation, $180,000

R&S Roofing and Construction, 6724 Paluxy Drive 400, commercial remodel/renovation, $5,700

R&S Roofing and Construction, 6724 Paluxy Drive 200, commercial remodel/renovation, $35,000

HGR General Contractors LP., 1327 Baxter Avenue, commercial demolition

Whole Enterprise, 713 W. Southwest Loop 323, commercial finish out, $7,000

Rick Hughes, 4538 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $48,800

Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 9070 Shallow CV, residential new, $356,816

Rogelia Roma, 1224 Winona Avenue, commercial window door replacement

Yates Development, 6062 Hillcross CV, residential new, $400,000

Maddox Services, 1520 W. Front St., commercial mechanical alterations, $129,834

East Texas Refrigeration Co., 410 W. Erwin St., commercial mechanical alterations, $50,000

H+H General Contractors Roofing, 3100 Hwy. 31, roof replacement, $250,000

Blazer Mechanical Services, 3001 University Boulevard, commercial mechanical alterations, $10,871.25

Aire Service of Smith Co., 2311 E. Southeast Loop 323, commercial new mechanical, $1,877

J. Wilson Custom Homes, 2908 Northlake CV, conditional permanent electric, $430,000

 
 

