Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for Nov. 11 to 17:
JR Custom Design & Construction Inc., 6096 New Copeland Road, commercial new, $195,000
ZPD+A Architects, 2055 W. Grande Boulevard, commercial remodel/renovation, $180,000
R&S Roofing and Construction, 6724 Paluxy Drive 400, commercial remodel/renovation, $5,700
R&S Roofing and Construction, 6724 Paluxy Drive 200, commercial remodel/renovation, $35,000
HGR General Contractors LP., 1327 Baxter Avenue, commercial demolition
Whole Enterprise, 713 W. Southwest Loop 323, commercial finish out, $7,000
Rick Hughes, 4538 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $48,800
Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 9070 Shallow CV, residential new, $356,816
Rogelia Roma, 1224 Winona Avenue, commercial window door replacement
Yates Development, 6062 Hillcross CV, residential new, $400,000
Maddox Services, 1520 W. Front St., commercial mechanical alterations, $129,834
East Texas Refrigeration Co., 410 W. Erwin St., commercial mechanical alterations, $50,000
H+H General Contractors Roofing, 3100 Hwy. 31, roof replacement, $250,000
Blazer Mechanical Services, 3001 University Boulevard, commercial mechanical alterations, $10,871.25
Aire Service of Smith Co., 2311 E. Southeast Loop 323, commercial new mechanical, $1,877
J. Wilson Custom Homes, 2908 Northlake CV, conditional permanent electric, $430,000