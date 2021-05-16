Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for May 5 to May 12:
Permits issued
JCH Properties LLC., 1616 Legacy Drive, new residential, $210,000
JCH Properties LLC., 1620 Legacy Drive, new residential, $210,000
Joe R. Jones Construction, 6801 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $990,000
McKinney Homes LLC., 7170 Monroe Court, new residential, $250,000
McKinney Homes LLC., 7180 Monroe Court, new residential, $260,000
McKinney Homes LLC., 428 Preston Ridge Drive, new residential, $250,000
Lakeside Commercial Builders, 4790 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial finish out, 346,000
McKinney Homes LLC., 439 Preston Ridge Drive, new residential, $240,000
McKinney Homes LLC., 440 Preston Ridge Drive, new residential, $250,000
McKinney Homes LLC., 443 Preston Ridge Drive, new residential, $250,000
McKinney Homes LLC., 447 Preston Ridge Drive, new residential, $270,000
McKinney Homes LLC., 424 Preston Ridge Drive, new residential, $240,000
Adams Engineering, 200 N. Fuller Avenue, commercial grading
Shilo Young, 1042 Asher Way 200, commercial finish out, $175,000
Visio Enterprises LLC., 2320 Hughey Drive, new residential, $239,000
Texian Custom Homes LLC., 7322 Willow Creek Drive, new residential, $440,000
Roof Care Inc., 107 Market Square Boulevard, commercial roof replacement, $41,000
Aglyn Number Four, 420 W. Rieck Road, commercial demolition, $15,000
Cox Design/Build Commercial LLC., 6589 Oak Hill Boulevard, $2,800,000
Mavs Exquisite Painting, 1950 N. Northwest Loop 323 700, commercial remodel/renovation
Boone & Boone Construction, 4413 Tyler Park Drive, commercial driveway, $1,443,500
Hays Heating & Air, 913 W. Bow St. A., commercial mechanical alterations, $2,650
Hays Heating & Air, 913 W. Bow St. B., commercial mechanical alterations, $2,750
Hays Heating & Air, 913 W. Bow St. C., commercial mechanical alterations, $2,850
Mosby Mechanical Co. Inc., 800 E. Dawson St., commercial mechanical alterations