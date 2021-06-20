Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for June 9 to June 16:
Permits issued
Brookshire Grocery Company, 8720 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $142,334
EHS Construction, 120 E. South Town Drive, commercial finish out, $30,000
WRL General Contractors LTD., 2000 W. Front St., commercial new parking lots, $35,000,000
Paragon Construction & Associates LLC., 812 N. Bois D. Arc Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $44,500
Javed Corporation, 1717 E. Gentry Parkway 400, commercial finish out, $20,000
Javed Corporation, 1717 E. Gentry Parkway 500, commercial finish out, $20,000
SC Architecture LP., 2210 Frankston Highway, commercial addition, $20,000
Tyler Building Systems, 3227 Old Jacksonville Highway, commercial remodel/renovation, $580,000
Davidson Homes, 117 E. 7th St., commercial finish out, $130,000
HQI Contractors Inc., 7488 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial finish out, $44,500
Knox Construction Services LLC., 2323 W. Front St., new commercial, $21,000
Tyler Roofing Co. Inc., 2800 Shaw St., commercial roof replacement, $338,966
Stonebridge Heating A/C, 5230 Old Jacksonville Highway, commercial new mechanical
Stonebridge Heating A/C, 5234 Old Jacksonville Highway, commercial new mechanical
Stegall Refrigeration, 8404 Military Drive, commercial new mechanical, $75,000
Jay Griffin, 3501 S. Southwest Loop 323 A, commercial finish out, $5,000
Doran Mechanical, 1042 Asher Way 200, commercial new mechanical, $3,800
Cox Design/Build Commercial LLC., 6589 Oak Hill Boulevard, plumbing temporary gas, $2,800,000
East Texas Refrigeration Co., 2404 N. Grand Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $2,500