Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for June 9 to June 16:

Permits issued

Brookshire Grocery Company, 8720 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $142,334

EHS Construction, 120 E. South Town Drive, commercial finish out, $30,000

WRL General Contractors LTD., 2000 W. Front St., commercial new parking lots, $35,000,000

Paragon Construction & Associates LLC., 812 N. Bois D. Arc Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $44,500

Javed Corporation, 1717 E. Gentry Parkway 400, commercial finish out, $20,000

Javed Corporation, 1717 E. Gentry Parkway 500, commercial finish out, $20,000

SC Architecture LP., 2210 Frankston Highway, commercial addition, $20,000

Tyler Building Systems, 3227 Old Jacksonville Highway, commercial remodel/renovation, $580,000

Davidson Homes, 117 E. 7th St., commercial finish out, $130,000

HQI Contractors Inc., 7488 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial finish out, $44,500

Knox Construction Services LLC., 2323 W. Front St., new commercial, $21,000

Tyler Roofing Co. Inc., 2800 Shaw St., commercial roof replacement, $338,966

Stonebridge Heating A/C, 5230 Old Jacksonville Highway, commercial new mechanical

Stonebridge Heating A/C, 5234 Old Jacksonville Highway, commercial new mechanical

Stegall Refrigeration, 8404 Military Drive, commercial new mechanical, $75,000

Jay Griffin, 3501 S. Southwest Loop 323 A, commercial finish out, $5,000

Doran Mechanical, 1042 Asher Way 200, commercial new mechanical, $3,800

Cox Design/Build Commercial LLC., 6589 Oak Hill Boulevard, plumbing temporary gas, $2,800,000

East Texas Refrigeration Co., 2404 N. Grand Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $2,500

 
 

