Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for June 30 to July 7:
Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4314, Dry Creek Court, residential new single-family home, $356,932
Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4318 Dry Creek Court, residential new single-family home, $377,812
Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4322 Dry Creek Court, residential new single-family home, $438,596
Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4321 Dry Creek Court, residential new single-family home, $423,632
Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4317 Dry Creek Court, residential new single-family home, $377,812
Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4313 Dry Creek Court, residential new single-family home, $348,000
Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4309 Dry Creek Court, residential new single-family home, $328,628
Neely Construction & Renovations LLC., 3805 Brookside Drive, commercial addition, $500,000
Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4306 Dry Creek Court, residential new single-family home, $425,836
ML’s Trucking Co., 1211 W. Gentry Parkway, commercial remodel/renovation
McKinney Homes LLC., 435 Preston Ridge Drive, residential new single-family home, $250,000
Stiles Electric, 1327 Baxter Avenue, electrical alterations, $300,000
Haws Roofing Co. Inc., 1828 E. Southeast Loop 323, commercial roof replacement, $28,950.38
Master Service Co., 1318 Clinic Drive, commercial mechanical alterations, $5,500
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 8300 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $4,575