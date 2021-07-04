Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for June 23 to June 30:
Castellanos Construction, 1533 Massey Avenue 100, residential new townhome, $400,000
Castellanos Construction, 1533 Massey Avenue 200, residential new townhome, $400,000
Castellanos Construction, 1533 Massey Avenue 300, residential new townhome, $400,000
TDR Contractors Inc., 6801 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $4,000
Culver, Keith Homes Inc., 7137 Shaddock Ridge, residential new single-family home, $990,000
Neely Construction & Renovations LLC., 3805 Brookside Drive, commercial addition, $500,000
TUF Construction LLC., 115 W. Southwest Loop 323, commercial remodel/renovation, $35,000
Muniz Contractor, 2739 W. Northwest Loop 323, commercial remodel/renovation, $50,000
Serenity Roofing and Restoration, 120 E. South Town Drive, commercial remodel/renovation, $130,768.88
ML’s Trucking Co., 1211 W. Gentry Parkway, commercial remodel/renovation
Sterling Roof Systems Inc., 3841 Hwy. 64, commercial roof replacement, $182,401.25
Mosby Mechanical, 501 Saunders Avenue, commercial new mechanical
Maddox Services, 6019 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial new mechanical, $23,890
Doran Mechanical, 2443 Mosaic Way A, commercial new mechanical, $3,800
Doran Mechanical, 2443 Mosaic Way B, commercial new mechanical, $3,800
Doran Mechanical, 2443 Mosaic Way C, commercial new mechanical, $3,800
BL Harbert International LLC., 428 Centennial Parkway, temporary plumbing/gas, $22,000,000
Maddox Services, 218 W. Front St., commercial mechanical alterations, $20,894.83
Stiles Electric, 2000 W. Front St., electrical alterations, $2,894,500
Lennox N.A.S., 7003 S. Broadway Ave., commercial mechanical alterations, $8,600
Four Seasons Heating & A/C, 3501 Woods Boulevard, commercial mechanical alterations
Peterson Construction Inc., 527 W. Erwin St. Building 3, commercial new mechanical, $9,000
Peterson Construction Inc., 527 W. Erwin St., commercial new mechanical, $2,000
Heritage Air Services LLC., 7488 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $4,548
Evans Air Conditioning Inc., 210 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations