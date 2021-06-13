Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for June 2 to June 9:
Permits issued
EHS Construction, 120 E. South Town Drive, commercial finish out, $30,000
Pierce-Murray Land Solutions LLC., 2442 Old Henderson Highway, commercial grading, $45,000
JM Elite Construction, 2035 Stonegate Valley Drive, residential new single-family home, $650,000
Whole Enterprise, 833 W. Ferguson St., commercial shell, $30,000
Supreme Windows, 200 W. Erwin St., commercial window, door replacement, $5,000
SC Architecture, 2210 Frankston Highway, commercial addition, $20,000
McKinney Homes LLC., 2608 Guinn Farms Road, residential new single-family home, $250,000
Knox Construction Services LLC., 2323 W. Front St., commercial new, $21,000
Air Cybernetics Inc. (Christ Episcopal Church), 118 S. Bois D Arc Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $64,000
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 420 Woldert St. B, commercial mechanical alterations, $8,600
Kajima Building Design Group, 6200 Troup Highway, commercial demolition, $120,000
1C410 Cascades LLC., 2416 Bellview Circle, conditional permanent Electric, $838,647.77
Great Western Builders Inc., 3400 Van Highway, commercial driveway
Great Western Builders Inc., 1001 W. Grande Boulevard, commercial driveway
Tyler Roofing Co. Inc., 2800 Shaw St., commercial roof replacement, $338,966
Stonebridge Heating A/C, 5230 Old Jacksonville Highway, commercial new mechanical
Stonebridge Heating A/C, 5234 Old Jacksonville Highway, commercial new mechanical
Stegall Refrigeration, 8404 Military Drive, commercial new mechanical, $75,000