Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for June 16 to June 23:
WRL General Contractors LTD., 2000 W. Front St., commercial new parking lots, $35,000,000
Jay Griffin, 3501 S. Southwest Loop 323 A, commercial finish out, $5,000
A&B Custom Homes, 2732 Old Bullard Road, residential new single-family home, $1,400,000
TDI Air Conditioning, 1409 S. Beckham Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $6,000
Walker Heating & Cooling LLC., 2200 E. Southeast Loop 323, commercial mechanical alterations, $10,250
Flat Rock Concrete LLC., 527 W. Erwin St., commercial driveway, $1,100,000
Aire Service of Smith Co., 4601 S Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $9,300
Tyler HVAC, 4719 Old Troup Highway, commercial new mechanical, $4,000
Sterling Roof Systems Inc., 3841 Highway 64, commercial roof replacement, $182,401.25
Mosby Mechanical, 501 Saunders Avenue, commercial new mechanical
Maddox Services, 6019 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial new mechanical, $23,890
Doran Mechanical, 2443 Mosaic Way A, B and C, commercial new mechanical, $3,800 each