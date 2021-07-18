Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for July 7 to July 14:
TL Clark Construction, 410 W. Erwin St., commercial remodel/renovation, $600,000
3E Residential Construction, 4328 Cascades Boulevard, residential new construction, $650,000
SHS Construction LLC., 2232 Thornwood, residential new construction, $400,000
New Subdivisions RTC LLC., 2812 Oak Creek Boulevard, residential new construction, $365,000
Thompson Architectural Group LLC., 1028 Asher Way 200, commercial finish out, $190,000
Pyramid Homes, 7923 Crooked Trail, residential new construction, $449,900
McKinney Homes LLC., 435 Preston Ridge Drive, residential new construction, $250,000
Master Service Co., 1318 Clinic Drive, commercial mechanical alterations, $5,500
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 8300 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $4,575
AirPro Elite AC & Heating, 524, 526, 528, 530, 532, 534, 536 and 538 W. Erwin St., commercial new mechanical
Maddox Services, 1315 S. Beckham Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $5,000
Maddox Services, 6210 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $6,500
JBS Construction, 3943 Old Jacksonville Highway, plumbing alterations, $1,000,000