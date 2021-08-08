Stock_Building_Permits_Metro_Creative_7

(Metro Creative Graphics)

Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for July 28 to August 4:

Boone & Boone Construction, 8225 Broadway Avenue, commercial addition, $2,500,000

Mark Esposito, 17829 Slack Road, residential Lake Tyler home, $1,000,000

Javed Corporation, 1717 E. Gentry Parkway 300, commercial finish out, $25,000

BBC Construction Group Inc., 2035 Old Troup Highway, commercial shell, $425,000

Crescent Built, 17802 Southpoint Road, residential Lake Tyler home, $1,000,000

F6 Investments LLC., 1409 Dueling Oaks, residential new, $350,000

F6 Investments LLC., 1408 Dueling Oaks, residential new, $415,000

Anderson Construction, 4102 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, residential new, $435,000

Pyramid Homes, 7920 Crooked Trail, residential new, $385,700

Plex Roofing and Construction LLC., 1211 S. Southeast Loop 323, commercial remodel/renovation, $85,000

Watson Commercial Construction, 5620 Old Bullard Road, commercial remodel/renovation, $223,000

Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4140 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, residential new, $474,560

Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4141 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, residential new, $500,800

Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4143 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, residential new, $476,480

Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4147 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, residential new, $472,640

Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4148 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, residential new, $460,960

Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4151 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, residential new, $374,560

Chandler Homes, 712 Copper Creek, residential new, $385,000

AES Mechanical Services Group Inc., 1620 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $19,200

East Texas Refrigeration Co., 4809 Old Bullard Road 500, commercial mechanical alterations, $10,000

East Texas Refrigeration Co., 220 W. Erwin St., commercial mechanical alterations, $20,000

Heating & Cooling Mechanical Inc., 4790 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial new mechanical, $48,000

Evans Air Conditioning Inc., 3363 Cascades Boulevard, commercial mechanical alterations

Evans Air Conditioning Inc., 3351 Cascades Court, commercial mechanical alterations

Evans Air Conditioning Inc., 1406 Rice Road 100, commercial mechanical alterations

Amvet Roofing LLC., 302 Rusk St., commercial roof replacement, $16,000

Maddox Services, 1400 W. Southwest Loop 323, commercial mechanical alterations, $5,615

Iron Environmental & Demolition, 4519 Troup Highway, commercial demolition, $17,000

 
 

