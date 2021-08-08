Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for July 28 to August 4:
Boone & Boone Construction, 8225 Broadway Avenue, commercial addition, $2,500,000
Mark Esposito, 17829 Slack Road, residential Lake Tyler home, $1,000,000
Javed Corporation, 1717 E. Gentry Parkway 300, commercial finish out, $25,000
BBC Construction Group Inc., 2035 Old Troup Highway, commercial shell, $425,000
Crescent Built, 17802 Southpoint Road, residential Lake Tyler home, $1,000,000
F6 Investments LLC., 1409 Dueling Oaks, residential new, $350,000
F6 Investments LLC., 1408 Dueling Oaks, residential new, $415,000
Anderson Construction, 4102 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, residential new, $435,000
Pyramid Homes, 7920 Crooked Trail, residential new, $385,700
Plex Roofing and Construction LLC., 1211 S. Southeast Loop 323, commercial remodel/renovation, $85,000
Watson Commercial Construction, 5620 Old Bullard Road, commercial remodel/renovation, $223,000
Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4140 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, residential new, $474,560
Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4141 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, residential new, $500,800
Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4143 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, residential new, $476,480
Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4147 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, residential new, $472,640
Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4148 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, residential new, $460,960
Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4151 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, residential new, $374,560
Chandler Homes, 712 Copper Creek, residential new, $385,000
AES Mechanical Services Group Inc., 1620 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $19,200
East Texas Refrigeration Co., 4809 Old Bullard Road 500, commercial mechanical alterations, $10,000
East Texas Refrigeration Co., 220 W. Erwin St., commercial mechanical alterations, $20,000
Heating & Cooling Mechanical Inc., 4790 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial new mechanical, $48,000
Evans Air Conditioning Inc., 3363 Cascades Boulevard, commercial mechanical alterations
Evans Air Conditioning Inc., 3351 Cascades Court, commercial mechanical alterations
Evans Air Conditioning Inc., 1406 Rice Road 100, commercial mechanical alterations
Amvet Roofing LLC., 302 Rusk St., commercial roof replacement, $16,000
Maddox Services, 1400 W. Southwest Loop 323, commercial mechanical alterations, $5,615
Iron Environmental & Demolition, 4519 Troup Highway, commercial demolition, $17,000