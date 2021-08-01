Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for July 21 to July 28:
Boone & Boone Construction, 8225 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial addition, $2,500,000
Axion Sales Force, 2850 S. Southwest Loop 323, commercial remodel/renovation, $250,000
Brattlof, Mike Homes Inc., 4505 Cascades Shoreline Drive, residential new single-family home, $1,453,000
McCarthy Building Companies Inc., 502 Saunders Avenue, commercial new parking garage, $8,151,580
Kevin Ditto (Kline Hardin), 2035 Old Troup Highway, commercial shell, $425,000
Rodajo Inc., 501 S. Southeast Loop 323, commercial new, $500,000
Kajima Building Design Group, 6200 Troup Highway, commercial demolition, $120,000
KBD Group, 6200 Troup Highway, commercial grading, $165,000
Crescent Built doing business as Crescent Builders, 17802 Southpoint Road, residential single family home, $1,000,000
Anderson Construction, 4102 Palo Pinto Creek Drive, residential new single-family home, $435,000
Thompson, Ed Construction LLC., 189 Letha Court, residential new single-family home, $258,000
Anderson Construction, 4213 Indian Creek Court, residential new single-family home, $408,950
Conaway & Sons LTD., 9171 Long Branch, residential new single-family home, $317,161
Pyramid Homes, 7920 Crooked Trail, residential new single-family home, $385,700
Pyramid Homes, 8024 Crooked Trail, residential new single-family home, $368,100
Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4117 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, residential new single-family home, $507,520
Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4123 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, residential new single-family home, $580,320
Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4128 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, residential new single-family home, $441,600
Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4132 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, residential new single-family home, $441,600
Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4150 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, residential new single-family home, $460,800
Caspian Construction, 425 N. Bois D Arc Avenue, commercial grading
Paragon Construction & Associates LLC., 3333 Troup Highway, commercial new
Axion Sales Force, 2308 E. Front St., commercial roof replacement, $73,736
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 1610 S. Vine Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $7,850
Pro-Tech Services, 907 W. Erwin St. B, commercial mechanical new, $1,500
Goodson Mechanical, 5403 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $17,159
C&R Service and Repair, 5550 Old Jacksonville Highway, commercial mechanical alterations, $5,000
AES Mechanical Services Group Inc., 1620 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $19,200