(Metro Creative Graphics)

Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for July 14 to July 21:

Axion Sales Force, 2850 S. Southwest Loop 323, commercial remodel/renovation, $250,000

3E Residential Construction, 4328 Cascades Boulevard, residential new single-family home, $650,000

McCarthy Building Companies Inc., 502 Saunders Avenue, commercial new parking garage, $8,151,580

Rodajo Inc., 501 S. Southeast Loop 323, commercial new other, $500,000

Kajima Associates Inc., 6200 Troup Highway, commercial remodel/renovation, $600,000

Pyramid Homes, 7923 Crooked Trial, residential new single-family home, $449,900

Anderson Construction, 4213 Indian Creek Court, residential new single-family home, $408,950

Conaway & Sons LTD., 9171 Long Branch, residential new single-family home, $317,161

Maddox Services, 6210 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $6,500

JBS Construction, 3943 Old Jacksonville Highway, plumbing alterations, $1,000,000

Paragon Construction & Associates LLC., 3333 Troup Highway, commercial new other

Wieser Brothers General Contractors, 5523 Troup Highway, temporary co., $2,500,000

Axion Sales Force, 2308 E. Front St., commercial roof replacement, $73,736

Angel’s Lawncare, 230 Rusk St., commercial demolition

Aire Service of Smith County, 420 W. Erwin St., commercial mechanical alterations, $12,830

 
 

