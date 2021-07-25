Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for July 14 to July 21:
Axion Sales Force, 2850 S. Southwest Loop 323, commercial remodel/renovation, $250,000
3E Residential Construction, 4328 Cascades Boulevard, residential new single-family home, $650,000
McCarthy Building Companies Inc., 502 Saunders Avenue, commercial new parking garage, $8,151,580
Rodajo Inc., 501 S. Southeast Loop 323, commercial new other, $500,000
Kajima Associates Inc., 6200 Troup Highway, commercial remodel/renovation, $600,000
Pyramid Homes, 7923 Crooked Trial, residential new single-family home, $449,900
Anderson Construction, 4213 Indian Creek Court, residential new single-family home, $408,950
Conaway & Sons LTD., 9171 Long Branch, residential new single-family home, $317,161
Maddox Services, 6210 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $6,500
JBS Construction, 3943 Old Jacksonville Highway, plumbing alterations, $1,000,000
Paragon Construction & Associates LLC., 3333 Troup Highway, commercial new other
Wieser Brothers General Contractors, 5523 Troup Highway, temporary co., $2,500,000
Axion Sales Force, 2308 E. Front St., commercial roof replacement, $73,736
Angel’s Lawncare, 230 Rusk St., commercial demolition
Aire Service of Smith County, 420 W. Erwin St., commercial mechanical alterations, $12,830