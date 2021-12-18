Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for Dec. 2 to Dec 15:
Ridgemont, 2498 Three Lakes Parkway, commercial grading
Mikasa Construction Inc., 2400 Walton Road, commercial addition, $45,000
Corinthian Real Estate Investments LLC., 1015 Pruitt Place, commercial interior remodel/renovation, $60,000
Crescent Built doing business as Crescent Builders, 3004 Forest Trail, residential new, $850,000
McKinney Homes LLC., 6115 New Copeland Road, commercial finish out, $207,000
Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 2824 Barton Creek Circle, residential new, $526,988
Aire Service of Smith Co., 5380 Old Bullard Road, commercial mechanical alterations, $10,730
Evans Air Conditioning Inc., 5614 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations
Walker Heating & Cooling LLC., 110 W. Amherst St., commercial mechanical alterations, $8,618.50
Walker Heating & Cooling LLC., 7270 Crosswater, commercial new mechanical, $31,650
RT Chang Architects Inc., 1021 E. 5th St., commercial remodel/renovation, $250,000
Joe R. Jones Construction, 6801 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $15,000
Nedwol Properties, 2467 Mosaic Way, commercial shell, $625,000
Dwell 903 LLC., 1218 Rainmaker, new residential, $390,000
Clark, Eddie Contractors LLC., 1377 Dominion Plaza, commercial addition, $250,000
Stratus Unlimited LLC., 5606 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $215,000
Jacobe Brothers Construction LTD., 110 N. College Avenue, commercial interior remodel/renovation, $275,372
HGR General Contractors LP., 1133 Palmer Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $7,000,000
Jacobe Brothers Construction LTD., 110 N. College Avenue, commercial interior remodel/renovation, $103,116
Jacobe Brothers Construction LTD., 110 N. College Avenue, commercial interior remodel/renovation, $1,053,500
The Venetian Group, 1847 Troup Highway Suite 300, commercial remodel/renovation, $402,000
Waggoner A/C & Refrigeration, 8926 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial new mechanical, $25,000
Express Service Contractors LLC., 8926 S. Broadway Avenue 152, commercial mechanical alterations, $45,952