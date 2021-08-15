Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for Aug. 4 to 11:
F6 Investments LLC., 1380 Dueling Oaks, residential new single-family home, $415,000
Golden Sands General Contractors Inc., 7925 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $95,000
KBD Group, 6200 Troup Highway, commercial new industrial, $26,288,389
Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4137 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, residential new single-family home, $464,480
Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4144 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, residential new single-family home, $496,640
Hunt Custom Homes Inc., 4310 Dry Creek Court, residential new single-family home, $336,748
Goodwill Industrial, 1817 W. Southwest Loop 323, commercial remodel/renovation, $50,000
HGR General Contractors LP., 3593 E. Grande Boulevard, commercial remodel/renovation, $175,000
Guy Homes LLC., 4208 Indian Creek Court, residential new single-family home, $500,000
Amvet Roofing LLC., 302 Rusk St., commercial roof replacement, $16,000
Iron Environmental & Demolition, 4519 Troup Highway, commercial demolition, $17,000
Maddox Services, 7330 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $5,000
Axion Sales Force, 410 W. Erwin St., commercial roof replacement, $14,158.97
Evans Air Conditioning Inc., 3115 E. 5th St., commercial mechanical alterations
Mosby Mechanical Co., 3593 E. Grande Boulevard, commercial mechanical alterations
Reid Construction, 200 N. Fuller Avenue, commercial driveway