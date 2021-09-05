Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for Aug. 26 to Sept. 1:
Whole Enterprise, 713 W. Southwest Loop 323, commercial addition, $35,000
The Scates Group, 4809 Old Bullard Road 500, commercial finish out, $322,059
Harris, Riley Construction LP., 3105 University Boulevard, commercial remodel/renovation, $900,000
Seicorp Corporation, 128 N. Northwest Loop 323, commercial remodel/renovation, $43,725
JM Elite Construction, 1408 Centennial Parkway, residential new home, $255,000
HGR General Contractors LP., 800 E. Dawson St., commercial remodel/renovation, $700,000
Glory Builders Inc., 6013 Havens Trail, residential new home, $314,186
Bad Bear Roofing and Construction, 4300 Kinsey Drive, commercial roof replacement, $23,000
Axion Sales Force, 101 E. Erwin St., commercial roof replacement, $22,812.45
Efficient Air Services, 3400 Van Highway, commercial new mechanical, $44,000
Tyler Roofing Co., 1315 Doctors Drive, commercial roof replacement, $37,972
Efficient Air Services, 1001 W. Grande Boulevard, commercial new mechanical, $44,000
D&R Electric, 3943 Old Jacksonville Highway, electrical alterations, $1,500,000
Total Mechanical A/C, 1909 Sybil Lane, commercial alterations, $1,200
Doran Mechanical, 2530 Elkton TR. A, C, D, E, F, commercial new mechanical, $3,800 each
Natural Properties LLC., 1801 S. Southeast Loop 323, commercial remodel/renovation, $500
JSP Contractor, 110 N. College Avenue, commercial interior demolition, $30,000
Sidar Builders LLC., 3009 and 3024 Legacy Circle, residential new home, $264,900 each
Gill Electric, 3943 Old Jacksonville Highway, new electric, $1,500,000
Evans Air Conditioning Inc., 210 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations