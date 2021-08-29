Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for Aug. 19 to 25:
J&S Contractors LLC., 1201 E. Erwin St., commercial addition, $212,000
Jacobe Brothers Const. LTD., 4825 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial new restaurant, $1,800,000
Garrett and Associates Gen. Con., 1520 W. Front St., commercial remodel/renovation, $1,221,000
Harris, Riley Construction LP., 4801 Troup Highway 101, commercial remodel/renovation, $41,000
Holly Tree Properties LLC., 612 Raintree Drive, new residential home, $250,000
McKinney Homes LLC., 2465 Wellington Trace, new residential home, $600,000
Palmer/Grasch Inc., 909 W. Southwest Loop 323, commercial demolition, $5,000
Tucker’s Trucking & Construction, 1701 N. Palace Avenue, commercial demolition
Chris Forstik, 3014 Willow Circle, new residential home, $500,000
Axion Sales Force, 3212 Chandler Highway, commercial roof replacement, $10,152.51
McKinney Homes LLC., 436 Preston Ridge Drive, new residential home, $250,000
TDI Air Conditioning, 1207 W. 10th St., commercial new mechanical, $12,000
J&S Contractors LLC., 1201 E. Erwin St., commercial new parking lots
Waggoner A/C & Refrigeration, 8926 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial new mechanical, $28,000
Boone & Boone Construction, 4413 Tyler Park Drive, commercial driveway, $1,443,500