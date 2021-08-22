Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for Aug. 12 to 18:
Centex Construction, 5621 Old Bullard Road, commercial remodel/renovation, $60,000
Angie Reed Construction & Design, 4134 Chandler Highway, commercial finish out, $400,000
JSP Contractor, 3905 University Boulevard, commercial finish out, $150,000
Culver, Keith Homes Inc., 7342 Crosswater CV, residential new construction, $500,000
Dunn, J.E. South Central, 3301 Golden Road, commercial remodel/renovation, $75,000
Stonewater Roofing, 3415 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial roof replacement, $24,325.86
SHS Construction LLC., 1910 Roseland Boulevard, commercial remodel/renovation, $42,000
Harris, Riley Construction L.P., 4801 Troup Highway, commercial demolition, $41,000
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 100 Rice Road, commercial mechanical alterations, $9,575
Evans Air Conditioning Inc., 3010 S. Southwest Loop 323, commercial mechanical alterations
Core Construction, 2424 Oak Lane, conditional permanent electric, $253,000
Harris, Riley Construction L.P., 3105 University Boulevard, commercial demolition, $15,000