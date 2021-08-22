Stock_Building_Permits_Metro_Creative_7

(Metro Creative Graphics)

Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for Aug. 12 to 18:

Centex Construction, 5621 Old Bullard Road, commercial remodel/renovation, $60,000

Angie Reed Construction & Design, 4134 Chandler Highway, commercial finish out, $400,000

JSP Contractor, 3905 University Boulevard, commercial finish out, $150,000

Culver, Keith Homes Inc., 7342 Crosswater CV, residential new construction, $500,000

Dunn, J.E. South Central, 3301 Golden Road, commercial remodel/renovation, $75,000

Stonewater Roofing, 3415 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial roof replacement, $24,325.86

SHS Construction LLC., 1910 Roseland Boulevard, commercial remodel/renovation, $42,000

Harris, Riley Construction L.P., 4801 Troup Highway, commercial demolition, $41,000

Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 100 Rice Road, commercial mechanical alterations, $9,575

Evans Air Conditioning Inc., 3010 S. Southwest Loop 323, commercial mechanical alterations

Core Construction, 2424 Oak Lane, conditional permanent electric, $253,000

Harris, Riley Construction L.P., 3105 University Boulevard, commercial demolition, $15,000

 
 

