Here’s a look at building permits issued by the city of Tyler for April 7 to 14:
Permits issued
V. Lopez, 2920 Chandler Highway, commercial remodel renovation, $28,000
CAPCO Engineering, 2149 Haverhill Drive, commercial grading
Nedwol Properties, 2443 Mosaic Way A, commercial finish out for restaurant
Nedwol Properties, 2443 Mosaic Way B, commercial finish out for restaurant
Nedwol Properties, 2443 Mosaic Way C, commercial finish out for restaurant
MCM Metal Buildings LLC., commercial new addition for Greenberg Smoked Turkeys
TCMC Inc., 4601 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial finish out for restaurant addition at Broadway Square Mall
Crescent Built doing business as Crescent Builders, 2010 Stonegate Valley Drive, new residential single-family construction, $725,000
Wallberg Construction, 414 E. Southeast Loop 323, commercial finish out, $200,000
Sign Masters of Tyler, 5615 Troup Highway 105, sign permit, $4,000
Kurtz Construction Inc., 3108 Forest Ridge, new residential single-family construction, $600,000
Romero’s Concrete, 528 W. Erwin St., commercial driveway, $9,000
Axion Sales Force, 410 W. Erwin St., commercial roof replacement, $33,280.87
Axion Sales Force, 1397 Dominion Plaza, commercial roof replacement, $36,743.33
At Your Service Air Conditioning & Appliance, 2948 Specialty Drive, commercial mechanical alterations, $12,448.75
Maddox Services, 525 W. Southwest Loop 323, commercial mechanical alterations, $19,391
Boone & Boone Construction, 5230 Old Jacksonville Highway, conditional permanent electric, $2,672,000
Walker Heating & Cooling, LLC., 645 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $6,900
Aire Service of Smith County, 3826 Troup Highway, commercial mechanical alterations, $7,355
Arrow Plumbing/K&B Hardin, 8404 Military Drive, plumbing for Panda Express, $89,000
East Texas Refrigeration Co., 1327 Baxter Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations for Tyler Junior College, $1,000