Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for April 28 to May 5:
Permits issued
MCP Build Inc., 1208 E. Houston St., remodel renovation multi-family
Zernco Inc., 401 S. Beckham Avenue, commercial new service station and repair garage, $2,500,000
Bryan Ashton LLC., 501 W. Vance St., residential new duplex, $250,000
SEV Construction LLC., 6096 New Copeland Road, commercial demolition, $10,000
TWM Builders, 718 Copper Creek, residential new single-family, $500,000
Paragon Construction & Associates LLC., 3333 Troup Highway, commercial remodel/renovation, $325,000
Kelly Bilt Construction LLC., 813 Lindsey Lane, commercial remodel/renovation, $48,700
EKO Construction, 109 E. Erwin St., commercial new multi-family, $1,650,000
HGR General Contractors, 1390 Baxter Avenue, commercial interior remodel/renovation, $1,500,000
Marc Jones Construction LLC., 1011 N. Englewood Avenue, commercial solar panel, $59,575
D&R Electrical Services LLC., 1927 Lindbergh Drive No’s. 101-104, 201-204 and 301-304, new electric
Jerger Electric, 1129 Gardenwood Drive, new electric, $8,000
Jerger Electric, 1125 Gardenwood Drive, new electric, $10,000
Jerger Electric, 7348 Shoal Creek Court, new electric, $10,000
Maddox Services, 1200 W. Erwin St., commercial mechanical alterations, $3,000
6M Electric, 815 E. Grande Boulevard R No’s. 101-104, new electric
TUF Construction LLC., 115 W. Southwest Loop 323, commercial demolition, $7,500
E2 Electrical Systems LLC., 109 E. Erwin St., new electric, $160,000
Rudd Contractors Co. Inc., 3400 Van Highway, new plumbing, $110,000
Bannister Plumbing, 1708, 1712 and 1716 Alamo Crossing Road, new plumbing