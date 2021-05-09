Here’s a look at commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler for April 28 to May 5:

Permits issued

MCP Build Inc., 1208 E. Houston St., remodel renovation multi-family

Zernco Inc., 401 S. Beckham Avenue, commercial new service station and repair garage, $2,500,000

Bryan Ashton LLC., 501 W. Vance St., residential new duplex, $250,000

SEV Construction LLC., 6096 New Copeland Road, commercial demolition, $10,000

TWM Builders, 718 Copper Creek, residential new single-family, $500,000

Paragon Construction & Associates LLC., 3333 Troup Highway, commercial remodel/renovation, $325,000

Kelly Bilt Construction LLC., 813 Lindsey Lane, commercial remodel/renovation, $48,700

EKO Construction, 109 E. Erwin St., commercial new multi-family, $1,650,000

HGR General Contractors, 1390 Baxter Avenue, commercial interior remodel/renovation, $1,500,000

Marc Jones Construction LLC., 1011 N. Englewood Avenue, commercial solar panel, $59,575

D&R Electrical Services LLC., 1927 Lindbergh Drive No’s. 101-104, 201-204 and 301-304, new electric

Jerger Electric, 1129 Gardenwood Drive, new electric, $8,000

Jerger Electric, 1125 Gardenwood Drive, new electric, $10,000

Jerger Electric, 7348 Shoal Creek Court, new electric, $10,000

Maddox Services, 1200 W. Erwin St., commercial mechanical alterations, $3,000

6M Electric, 815 E. Grande Boulevard R No’s. 101-104, new electric

TUF Construction LLC., 115 W. Southwest Loop 323, commercial demolition, $7,500

E2 Electrical Systems LLC., 109 E. Erwin St., new electric, $160,000

Rudd Contractors Co. Inc., 3400 Van Highway, new plumbing, $110,000

Bannister Plumbing, 1708, 1712 and 1716 Alamo Crossing Road, new plumbing

 
 